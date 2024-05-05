Kangana Ranaut says she gets the same respect as Amitabh Bachchan in the industry: ‘Sara desh hairaan hai'

Kangana Ranaut claimed that she has received the same amount of love and respect after veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in the film industry. The actor-turned-politician is currently Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut says 99% films are not given a chance by audience; internet reminds her of Jawan, Pathaan and Gadar 2) Amitabh Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut at the 63rd National Film Awards in New Delhi, where they had won Best Actor and Best Actress.(Raj K Raj/ HT Photo)

What Kangana said

In an election rally, Kangana was seen giving a speech when she made this statement. The video also surfaced on social media. In it, she was seen saying, "Sara desh hairaan hai, ki wo Kangana, chahe Rajasthan chali jau, chahe mai West Bengal chali jau, chahe mai Delhi chali jau, chahe mai Manipur chali jau, aisa lagta hai ki mano itna pyaar aur itna sammaan… Mein daave se keh sakti hu ke Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad aaj kisiko industry me milta hai to wo mujhe milta hai. (The whole country is surprised… whether I go to Rajasthan, or I go to West Bengal, or I go to Delhi, or I go to Manipur, it feels like there is so much love and respect. I can confidently say that after Amitabh Bachchan ji, if anyone gets such love and respect in the industry, I get it.)

More details

Kangana and Amitabh are yet to share screen space in a film, but the two actors had received National Awards in 2016. Kangana won Best Actress for Tanu Weds Manu Returns while Amitabh won Best Actor for Piku. Amitabh had sent bouquets and a letter of appreciation for Kangana after her performances in Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Kangana will be next seen in Emergency, where she plays Indira Gandhi. It is written by Ritesh Shah, who also penned Kangana’s film Dhaakad, which failed at the box office. Besides Kangana, actors Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Satish Kaushik and Shreyas Talpade will also be seen in key roles in the film.