Kangana Ranaut says 99% films are not given a chance by audience; internet reminds her of Jawan, Pathaan and Gadar 2

Kangana Ranaut's Tejas is now running in theatres. On Saturday, the actor took to her social media to share a video where she requested the audience to 'watch films in theatres' as said that if they have liked films like Uri, Mary Kom and Neerja, then they will also like her film Tejas. (Also read: Tejas movie review: Kangana Ranaut takes you on a bumpy ride through skies and geopolitics) Kangana Ranaut in a still from Tejas.

What Kangana said

Kangana shared a video of herself talking directly to the camera and said in Hindi, "Friends, my film Tejas released in theatres yesterday. Whoever has seen this film, has been giving us a lot of appreciation and blessings. But friends, after Covid 19, our Hindi film industry has not been able to recover totally. 99% films are not even given a chance by the audience. I know that in today's age, everyone has a mobile phone, and TV at home. But community viewing, in theatres which is an important part of our civilization from the very beginning. Dance, arts... every type of dance, folklores... are all essential. So, it is my earnest request to the Hindi film audience and specially the multiplex ones... if you liked Uri, Mary Kom and Neerja, you will also like Tejas."

Internet reactions

Kangana's note attracted a lot of reactions on the platform. One said, "People are going to the theaters to watch movies or else movies like Gadar 2, Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani, Pathaan, and Jawan would’ve flopped." Another said, "Have you ever considered that maybe YOU are the problem?" A second comment added, "There is a poetic justice for a person who was the poster girl for starting boycott trend against the whole Bollywood is now crying that people are not coming to theatre."

Tejas received a lukewarm response at the box office on its opening day. The film collected ₹1.25 crore on its first day of release as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com. The film has been written and directed By Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. It also stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vishak Nair, Kashyap Shangari, Sunit Tandon, Rio Kapadia, Mohan Agashe and Mushtaq Kak.

