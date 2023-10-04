Gadar 2 OTT release announced: When and where to watch Sunny Deol's 500 crore blockbuster

Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 will start streaming on ZEE5 from October 6, the platform announced on Wednesday. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film saw Deol reprise his iconic role of Tara Singh from 2001's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are seen in Gadar 2.

Produced by Zee Studios, the movie also features Ameesha Patel returning as Sakeena and Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet. ZEE5, the streamer run by Zee Entertainment Enterprises, shared the digital premiere announcement on its official X page. (Also read: Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2 enter the ₹500 crore club: Is ₹500 crore, the new ₹100 crore club?)

"The countdown begins! Tara Singh is all set to win your hearts! India's Biggest Blockbuster is coming on #ZEE5 in just 2 days! #Gadar2OnZEE5," ZEE5 said in the post.

Gadar 2 hit the screens on August 11. The Hindi period action drama has earned around ₹500 crore till now, emerging as one of the biggest box office successes after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film also starred Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra and Simrat Kaur.

Gadar 2 minted ₹40 crore on its opening day in theatres, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It became the third-best opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

Recently the makers of Gadar 2 hoisted a grand success party in Mumbai where several big actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Dharmendra, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Shilpa Shetty among others marked their presence.

During a press conference, Sunny reacted to the grand success of the film and said, “I was quite stressed over the period of time and when this film hit the cinema halls, I don't know why it felt like God came inside me. I was crying and laughing all night and evening. I also met my father (Dharmendra) and said no I am not drunk, I am happy what do I do.”