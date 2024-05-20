 Bihar Lok Sabha elections phase 5: 52.35% voter turnout till 5 pm | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi
Bihar Lok Sabha elections phase 5: 52.35% voter turnout till 5 pm

HT News Desk
May 20, 2024 06:57 PM IST

Lok Sabha elections: Voting took place in Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Saran and Hajipur Lok Sabha constituencies of Bihar.

Bihar witnessed a voter turnout of 52.35 per cent till 5 pm in five Lok Sabha constituencies that voted in the fifth phase of general elections on Monday. Voting began at 7 am in Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Saran and Hajipur and continued till 6 pm. 

According to the Election Commission, 55.30 per cent of voters have exercised their franchise in Muzaffarpur, 53.81 per cent in Hajipur, 53.13 per cent in Sitamarhi, 50.46 per cent in Saran and 49.01 per cent in Madhubani till 5 pm.

Voters showing finger ink mark after casting their votes at a polling booth during Lok Sabha election in Saran, Bihar.
Voters showing finger ink mark after casting their votes at a polling booth during Lok Sabha election in Saran, Bihar.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

More than 95 lakh voters in these five seats will decide the electoral fate of 80 candidates at 9,436 polling stations.Out of these voters, 45.11 lakh are women, 21 lakh are under 29 years of age and 1.26 lakh are in the age group of 18-19 years.

The prominent candidates include NDA ally Chirag Paswan in Hajipur, Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya, who is pitted against two-term sitting BJP MP and former Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy in Saran, and Muzaffarpur's sitting MP Ajay Nishad, who crossed over to the Congress after being denied a saffron party ticket for a third term.

“For the past 10 years, the Prime Minister has not fulfilled any of the promises he made. This election should have been about the issues of the country, but from the Prime Minister to the NDA alliance members, they all keep talking about irrelevant things. This time, the public has decided that their farewell is certain,” Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti was quoted by ANI as saying.

Union minister Nityanand Rai said,"I urge people to exercise their franchise in large numbers. It's a festival of democracy."

Sudhir Kumar Ojha, an advocate who remains in the news for his petitions against top political figures, Bollywood stars, and even foreign heads of state, is contesting from Muzaffarpur.

New Delhi
