Lok Sabha elections Phase 5: 56.68% voter turnout till 5pm, West Bengal leads with 73%

An overall voter turnout of 56.68 per cent was recorded till 5pm in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections held in 49 parliamentary constituencies across eight states and union territories. West Bengal led with 73 per cent turnout, followed by Ladakh at 67.15 per cent, Jharkhand at 61.90 per cent, and Odisha at 60.55 per cent. Uttar Pradesh saw 55.80 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir 54.21 per cent, Bihar 52.35 per cent, and Maharashtra 48.66 per cent. A man carries an elderly voter to cast her ballot at a polling station during the fifth phase of voting in India's general election, in Hajipur on May 20, 2024.(AFP)

West Bengal saw a voter turnout of 73% by 5pm across seven constituencies, according to the Election Commission data. The highest turnout was in Arambag at 76.90 per cent, followed by Bangaon (75.73 per cent), Uluberia (74.50 per cent), Hooghly (74.17 per cent), Sreerampur (71.18 per cent), and Howrah and Barrackpore (68.84% per cent).

In Bihar, a voter turnout of 52.35 per cent was recorded in five Lok Sabha constituencies till 5pm, with the highest polling in Muzaffarpur at 55.30 per cent. Hajipur reported 53.81 per cent turnout, followed by Sitamarhi at 53.13 per cent in Sitamarhi, Saran at 50.46 per cent and Madhubani at 49.01 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 55.80 per cent polling across 14 constituencies till 5pm. The highest turnout was in Barabanki at 64.86%, followed by Hamirpur at 57.83%, and Banda at 57.38%.

In Jharkhand, a voter turnout of 61.90% was recorded by 5pm for the three Lok Sabha constituencies of Chatra, Hazaribag, and Koderma. Hazaribag had the highest turnout at 63.66%, followed by Koderma at 61.60% and Chatra at 60.26%. People boycotted voting at two polling booths in Hazaribag due to unmet demands for a bridge.

Over 67% voter turnout was recorded in Ladakh by 5pm, in the election to decide the fate of three candidates for its lone Lok Sabha seat. Ladakh, the largest parliamentary constituency in India by area, covers Leh and Kargil districts. Chief Electoral Officer Yetindra M Maralkar expects up to 75% turnout by day's end, surpassing the 71.05% from 2019.