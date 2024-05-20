West Bengal Lok Sabha polls phase 5: 62.72% voter turnout recorded till 3pm amid incidents of violence

West Bengal Lok Sabha polls phase 5: A total of 62.72% voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm in seven Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal that went to polls in the fifth phase on Monday, data shared by the Election Commission showed. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections. People get their names checked in voters' lists inside a polling station during the fifth phase of India's general election in Howrah district of West Bengal on May 20.(Reuters)

The Arambag (SC) parliamentary constituency registered the highest polling at 67.12%, followed by Uluberia at 66.45%, Hooghly at 65.01%, Sreerampur at 63.05%, Bangaon (SC) at 61.83%, Howrah at 58.81%, and Barrackpore at 55.34%.

Till 1.15pm, the Chief Electoral Office (CEO), West Bengal, received 1,399 poll-related complaints, PTI reported.

The electorate comprising 63,51,320 men, 61,72,034 women and 348 belonging to the third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise across 13,481 polling stations.

A total of 88 candidates are in the fray in the fifth phase, with the highest number of 15 nominees in Bongaon, where Union Minister Shantanu Thakur is contesting against TMC's Biswajit Das.

Incidents of violence reported

Scattered incidents of violence marred the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls in seven parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal on Monday.,

Clashes between the TMC and BJP workers were reported in various parts of Barrackpore, Bongaon, and Arambagh seats, according to PTI.

In Khanakul area of Arambagh constituency, clashes broke out between supporters of TMC and BJP over polling agents. Two live crude bombs were also recovered from the area by security personnel.

"BJP goons have unleashed a reign of terror in the area and are intimidating voters," TMC candidate Mitali Bag said.

BJP candidate Arup Kanti Digar, however, rubbished the allegations and blamed the TMC for letting loose violence on the day of the polls.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from various parts of Howrah constituency. In the Liluah area of the constituency, the BJP accused TMC workers of booth jamming leading to clashes between both groups.