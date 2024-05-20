Jharkhand Lok Sabha polls phase 5: Nearly 54% voter turnout recorded till 3pm

Jharkhand Lok Sabha polls phase 5: Nearly 54% voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm in the three Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand on Monday, data by shared by the Election Commission shows. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Kalpana Soren interacts with voters at a polling booth during the Gandey assembly seat by-polls in Giridih district, on May 20.(PTI)

Voting commenced at 7 am in Chatra, Hazaribag, and Koderma constituencies as part of the second phase of elections. It will continue until 5 pm. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Till 3 pm, Chatra recorded a voter turnout of 54.74%, Hazaribagh 52.82%, and Koderma 54.19 %. The overall turnout in the state was 53.90%.

In Hazaribagh, villagers boycotted polling at booths 183 and 184 in Kusumbha village under Katkamdag due to unmet demands for a bridge, reported PTI.

The fifth phase involves 22 candidates in Chatra, 15 in Koderma, and 17 in Hazaribag. About 58.34 lakh voters, including 28.35 lakh women, are eligible to vote in these constituencies.

Also Read | JMM formally expels Sita Soren, Hembron from party for six years

Chatra constituency has 16.89 lakh voters, including 8.27 lakh women, with 1,899 booths. Koderma has 22.05 lakh voters, including 10.65 lakh women, with 2,552 booths. Hazaribag has 19.39 lakh voters, including 9.42 lakh women, and 2,254 booths.

The BJP has fielded Manish Jaiswal from Hazaribagh and Kalicharan Singh from Chatra.

The Congress has nominated KN Tripathi from Chatra and Jai Prakash Bhai Patel from Hazaribagh. CPI (ML) Liberation has given the ticket to Bagodar MLA Vinod Kumar Singh from Koderma.

While Chatra constituency has 16.89 lakh voters, including 8.27 lakh women, with 1,899 booths. Koderma has 22.05 lakh voters, including 10.65 lakh women, with 2,552 booths. Hazaribagh has 19.39 lakh voters, including 9.42 lakh women, and 2,254 booths.

Gandey assembly bypoll

About 54% voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm on Monday in the bypoll to the Gandey assembly seat in Jharkhand.

The bypoll is being held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections for three constituencies – Chatra, Hazaribagh and Koderma.

A total of 11 candidates, including Kalpana Soren, the wife of jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren, are in the fray.