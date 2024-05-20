Lok Sabha elections phase 5: Maharashtra sees 48.66% voter turnout till 5 pm
Lok Sabha elections: Mumbai South had the lowest turnout in the city with 44.22 per cent recorded till 5 pm
Maharashtra recorded an overall turnout of 48.66 per cent till 5 pm in all 13 constituencies that went to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday.
Mumbai's voter turnout failed to cross 50 per cent till 5 pm. According to the Election Commission, Mumbai North recorded a turnout of 46.91 per cent; Mumbai North Central saw a turnout of 47.32 per cent, Mumbai North East saw a turnout of 48.67 per cent per cent, Mumbai North West recorded a turnout of 49.79 per cent.
Mumbai South had the lowest turnout in the city with 44.22 per cent recorded till 5 pm. Mumbai South Central saw a turnout of 48.26 per cent.
Here are the voter turnout data for all 13 constituencies of Maharashtra till 5 pm:
|CONSTITUENCY
|VOTER TURNOUT (%)
|MUMBAI NORTH
|46.91
|MUMBAI NORTH WEST
|49.79
|MUMBAI NORTH EAST
|48.67
|MUMBAI NORTH CENTRAL
|47.32
|MUMBAI SOUTH CENTRAL
|48.26
|MUMBAI SOUTH
|44.22
|DHULE
|48.81
|DINDORI
|57.06
|NASHIK
|51.16
|PALGHAR
|54.32
|BHIWANDI
|48.89
|KALYAN
|41.70
|THANE
|45.38
Several industrialists, Bollywood celebrities and people from all walks of life exercised their right to vote in the six seats of Mumbai that voted today. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani were among the celebrities who voted.
“I just want to appeal to all Indians to come out in large numbers and cast their vote and become part of this democracy. It is our responsibility to vote. I appeal to everyone to step out and vote, and don’t waste your vote. I want youth, elderly, women, men and everyone should come out and vote,” Aamir Khan said.
Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita and son Akash also voted.
“Every Indian should vote; this is my appeal to my fellow countrymen,” Mukesh Ambani said.
“It is important as an Indian citizen to vote. It is our right and responsibility to vote. I urge everyone to go out and exercise their right to vote,” Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said.
The counting of votes will take place on June 4.
