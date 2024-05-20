 Lok Sabha elections phase 5: Maharashtra sees 48.66% voter turnout till 5 pm | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lok Sabha elections phase 5: Maharashtra sees 48.66% voter turnout till 5 pm

ByHT News Desk
May 20, 2024 06:40 PM IST

Lok Sabha elections: Mumbai South had the lowest turnout in the city with 44.22 per cent recorded till 5 pm

Maharashtra recorded an overall turnout of 48.66 per cent till 5 pm in all 13 constituencies that went to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday.

Bollywood stars show their inked fingers after casting their votes in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.(PTI)
Bollywood stars show their inked fingers after casting their votes in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.(PTI)

Mumbai's voter turnout failed to cross 50 per cent till 5 pm. According to the Election Commission, Mumbai North recorded a turnout of 46.91 per cent; Mumbai North Central saw a turnout of 47.32 per cent, Mumbai North East saw a turnout of 48.67 per cent per cent, Mumbai North West recorded a turnout of 49.79 per cent.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Coverage

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Mumbai South had the lowest turnout in the city with 44.22 per cent recorded till 5 pm. Mumbai South Central saw a turnout of 48.26 per cent.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Lok Sabha polls phase 5: Nearly 62% voter turnout recorded till 5pm

Here are the voter turnout data for all 13 constituencies of Maharashtra till 5 pm:

CONSTITUENCYVOTER TURNOUT (%)
MUMBAI NORTH46.91
MUMBAI NORTH WEST49.79
MUMBAI NORTH EAST48.67
MUMBAI NORTH CENTRAL47.32
MUMBAI SOUTH CENTRAL48.26
MUMBAI SOUTH44.22
DHULE48.81
DINDORI57.06
NASHIK51.16
PALGHAR54.32
BHIWANDI48.89
KALYAN41.70
THANE45.38

Several industrialists, Bollywood celebrities and people from all walks of life exercised their right to vote in the six seats of Mumbai that voted today. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani were among the celebrities who voted.

“I just want to appeal to all Indians to come out in large numbers and cast their vote and become part of this democracy. It is our responsibility to vote. I appeal to everyone to step out and vote, and don’t waste your vote. I want youth, elderly, women, men and everyone should come out and vote,” Aamir Khan said.

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita and son Akash also voted.

“Every Indian should vote; this is my appeal to my fellow countrymen,” Mukesh Ambani said.

“It is important as an Indian citizen to vote. It is our right and responsibility to vote. I urge everyone to go out and exercise their right to vote,” Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live, Odisha election 2024 Live , Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Lok Sabha elections phase 5: Maharashtra sees 48.66% voter turnout till 5 pm

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On