Lok Sabha elections phase 5: Maharashtra sees 48.66% voter turnout till 5 pm

Maharashtra recorded an overall turnout of 48.66 per cent till 5 pm in all 13 constituencies that went to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday. Bollywood stars show their inked fingers after casting their votes in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.(PTI)

Mumbai's voter turnout failed to cross 50 per cent till 5 pm. According to the Election Commission, Mumbai North recorded a turnout of 46.91 per cent; Mumbai North Central saw a turnout of 47.32 per cent, Mumbai North East saw a turnout of 48.67 per cent per cent, Mumbai North West recorded a turnout of 49.79 per cent.



Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Coverage

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Mumbai South had the lowest turnout in the city with 44.22 per cent recorded till 5 pm. Mumbai South Central saw a turnout of 48.26 per cent.



ALSO READ: Jharkhand Lok Sabha polls phase 5: Nearly 62% voter turnout recorded till 5pm

Here are the voter turnout data for all 13 constituencies of Maharashtra till 5 pm:

CONSTITUENCY VOTER TURNOUT (%) MUMBAI NORTH 46.91 MUMBAI NORTH WEST 49.79 MUMBAI NORTH EAST 48.67 MUMBAI NORTH CENTRAL 47.32 MUMBAI SOUTH CENTRAL 48.26 MUMBAI SOUTH 44.22 DHULE 48.81 DINDORI 57.06 NASHIK 51.16 PALGHAR 54.32 BHIWANDI 48.89 KALYAN 41.70 THANE 45.38

Several industrialists, Bollywood celebrities and people from all walks of life exercised their right to vote in the six seats of Mumbai that voted today. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani were among the celebrities who voted.



“I just want to appeal to all Indians to come out in large numbers and cast their vote and become part of this democracy. It is our responsibility to vote. I appeal to everyone to step out and vote, and don’t waste your vote. I want youth, elderly, women, men and everyone should come out and vote,” Aamir Khan said.



Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita and son Akash also voted.



“Every Indian should vote; this is my appeal to my fellow countrymen,” Mukesh Ambani said.



“It is important as an Indian citizen to vote. It is our right and responsibility to vote. I urge everyone to go out and exercise their right to vote,” Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said.



The counting of votes will take place on June 4.