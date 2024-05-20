 Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani vote in Mumbai's Malabar Hill, urges others too: ‘Our right and responsibility’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani vote in Mumbai's Malabar Hill, urges others too: ‘Our right and responsibility’

ByArfa Javaid
May 20, 2024 05:24 PM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, who voted in Mumbai, urged everyone to cast their votes.

The fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is currently in progress, with voters from 49 constituencies across six states and two Union Territories heading to the polling stations today. Mumbai is also voting today, and visuals of eminent personalities, including industrialists, actors and singers, exercising their right to vote have surfaced on social media. Notably, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife and founder of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani, and son Akash Ambani also joined the throngs of voters in participating in this democratic exercise.

Mukesh Ambani (left), Nita Ambani (centre) and Akash Ambani (right). (X/ANI)
Mukesh Ambani (left), Nita Ambani (centre) and Akash Ambani (right). (X/ANI)

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani along with their son arrive at a voting centre in Mumbai to cast their vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024,” wrote news agency ANI on X.

Watch the Ambani family arriving at a polling booth here:

After casting her vote, Nita Ambani said, “It is important as an Indian citizen to vote. It is our right and responsibility to vote. I urge everybody in India to go out and exercise their right to vote.”

New Delhi
Monday, May 20, 2024
