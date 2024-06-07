Saurabh Netravalkar's LinkedIn profile is viral as Oracle techie scripts US win against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

The LinkedIn profile of Indian-origin cricketer Saurabh Netravalkar is being shared widely on social media after he led the USA team to a stunning victory against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the United States. Saurabh Netravalkar juggled his cricketing career and his corporate life.

His remarkable transition from a engineering career to becoming a cricket hero has captivated fans of cricket.

Netravalkar, 32, troubled Pakistan batters with his disciplined line and length throughout his four-over spell in the Super-Over nail-biter on Thursday.

The Mumbai-born techie-cricketer has been working at Oracle for the last eight years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He joined the tech giant in in California in 2016.

“Saurabh Netravalkar has the coolest LinkedIn profile among all cricketers,” X user Mufaddlal Vohra said, sharing a screenshot of the cricketer's LinkedIn profile.

Take a look at Saurabh Netravalkar's LinkedIn profile:

“Saurabh Netravalkar - Man please delete your LinkedIn! My parents are on that app,” another X user, Raunak, said jokingly after seeing the cricketer's academic and sports achievements.

After earning a Computer Engineering degree from Mumbai University, Netravalkar moved to the US to complete his Master's in Computer Science from Cornell University. He is a former India Under-19 cricketer who has also played a Ranji Trophy game for Mumbai.

After relocating his professional cricketing career to the US, he served as the USA national team's captain.

Indian-origin players vs Team India at T20 World Cup

Other Indian-origin players who are set to play against Team India in the T20 World Cup are Monank Patel (USA), Harmeet Singh (USA), Dilpreet Bajwa (Canada) and Ravinderpal Singh (Canada)