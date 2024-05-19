Oracle techie finds his colleague is on US T20 team, netizens guess the player's name

The USA announced its team for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which the country will be co-hosting for the first time. Amid this, a techie working at Oracle discovered that one of his colleagues is a part of the US team and will be playing at the T20. File image of Saurabh Netravalkar.(Facebook)

X user Chirag shared this surprising news on the microblogging platform. He wrote, “Just found out in my company there is a guy who played Under 19 Cricket World Cup for India back in 2010 and now lives in US, works in Oracle, and is gonna be playing T20 WC next month for USA.” (Also Read: T20 World Cup warm-up schedule: India take on Bangladesh, Australia face West Indies, nothing for Pakistan, England, NZ)

Soon after Chirag made the tweet, it quickly caught the attention of many. The post has more than seven lakh views. The share also has over 8,200 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. Several also tried to guess the player’s name.

An individual wrote, “How does someone not know Saurabh Netravalkar?”

A second shared, “Not just that guy, there is also another guy trying to play for USA and has played along Virat Kohli in U19 WC 2008, which India won- D Shiva Kumar.”

A third commented, “Netravalkar is a famous guy for a few years now and you are finding him now? There was even an article on him that mentioned about his day job in Oracle.”

“Saurabh Netravalkar has excelled in 2 careers. I knew him being a USA captain a few years ago and played U-19 and is from Mumbai, but today I got to know that he studied for a Master in CS from Cornell University. Had he chosen that university for cricket or job?” said a fourth.