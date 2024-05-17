T20 World Cup warm-up schedule: India take on Bangladesh, Australia face West Indies, nothing for Pakistan, England, NZ

India will play Bangladesh on June 1 while Australia will face West Indies on May 30 as ICC announced the warmup fixtures for T20 World Cup 2024. Matches are scheduled to be played from 27 May to 1 June across the USA and at two venues in Trinidad and Tobago in the West Indies. The West Indies against Australia fixture at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago, will be open to fans. India captain Rohit Sharma and teammates Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah(BCCI Twitter)

The venues to host the 16 warm-up matches are the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas; Broward County Stadium in Broward County, Florida; and Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

The warm-up fixtures will be 20 overs per side and will not carry international T20 status as teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squad. In a change from the previous rights cycle, teams can play up to two warm-up matches depending on arrival time at the event.

The venue for the India vs Bangladesh warm-up tie - the last practice game before the main event starts on June 3 - is yet to be announced.

The different arrival dates of various teams have presented a unique scenario before the World Cup. Among Test-playing nations, Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Ireland and Afghanistan are the only teams with two warm-up matches scheduled. India and West Indies have one each. South Africa is the only team to play an intra-squad match, while Pakistan, England, and New Zealand won't play any warm-up matches before the World Cup.

Pakistan and England will be involved in a four-match T20I seriesending on May 30.

T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule:

Monday 27 May

Canada v Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30

Oman v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 15h00

Namibia v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00

Tuesday 28 May

Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30

Bangladesh v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30

Australia v Namibia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00

Wednesday 29 May

South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30

Afghanistan v Oman, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 13h00

Thursday 30 May

Nepal v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30

Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30

Netherlands v Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 15h00

Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 15h00

West Indies v Australia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00

Friday 31 May

Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30

Scotland v Afghanistan, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30

Saturday 1 June

Bangladesh v India, Venue TBC USA

Note: All times local