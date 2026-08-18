India and Pakistan set for blockbuster meet in Men's Hockey World Cup, Wagener Stadium sold out for high-profile clash

Tamara Bouwmans, communication officer of the Royal Dutch Hockey Association (KNHB), confirmed that demand for the high-profile fixture had been substantial. According to Bouwmans, tickets were released in different phases to manage demand, eventually resulting in the India-Pakistan game being sold out.

The contest has generated particularly strong interest among the Indian and Pakistani communities living in the Netherlands. According to the news agency PTI, the tickets for the tournament went on sale in phases, with the first batch released online in September 2025, followed by another phase in March this year.

The stage is set for another blockbuster chapter in one of hockey's most eagerly anticipated rivalries, with the upcoming India-Pakistan clash on Wednesday, August 19, at the FIH Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands officially sold out. The highly anticipated Pool D encounter will be played in front of a capacity crowd at the 10,000-seater Wagener Stadium, underlining the enormous interest surrounding a fixture that consistently attracts attention well beyond the sporting arena.

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“Tickets were sold online from September 2025. We have sold them in phases, with the first phase in September and the next one in March this year,” Bouwmans told PTI.

The tournament's ticketing structure offered spectators a range of options. Prices began at 35 euros for a South Stand ticket for matches not involving the Netherlands, while a covered Main Stand day ticket was available for 57 euros. Hospitality packages were priced considerably higher at 251.34 euros, according to news agency PTI.

Fans who missed out on individual match tickets have also had alternative options on days when the entire group-stage schedule is sold out. Half-day passes were made available through the ticketing platform, allowing spectators to attend all matches scheduled that day except the fixture involving the Netherlands.

Excitement around the match The rivalry has struck a chord with Indian-origin residents in the Netherlands, many of whom had hoped to experience the contest in person. For Anjana Pabbi, who has lived in the Netherlands for eight years, watching India take on Pakistan at a World Cup on Dutch soil was an opportunity she did not want to miss.

"I wanted to watch the India-Pakistan match with my family, but tickets are not available. This is the first time the Indian team is playing a World Cup here, so we were really excited," Anjana Pabbi told news agency PTI.

The sell-out is another indication of the tournament's popularity in the Netherlands. Wagener Stadium had already reached capacity for matches involving the hosts earlier in the competition.