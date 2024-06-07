Oracle congratulates Saurabh Netravalkar for US win against Pak. Give him '40% appraisal', says X

Tech giant Oracle congratulated Saurabh Netravalkar and the USA cricket team for its historic win against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Indian-origin fast-bowler Netravalkar scripted the win for the American team as he bowled brilliantly to give away just 13 runs. File image of Saurabh Netravalkar.(Facebook)

“Congrats @USACricket on a historic result! Proud of the team and our very own engineering and cricket star @Saurabh_Netra #T20WorldCup,” Oracle wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Netravalkar, 32, has been working as a software engineer at Oracle in the US for the last eight years. His current designation, according to his LinkedIn profile, is Principal Member Of Technical Staff.

Take a look at the post on X by Oracle:

“He needs a 40 per cent appraisal for this performance,” X user Vipin Tiwari told Oracle in the comments section.

“Give him one of your awards,” Aditya Kumar Saroj, another user from India, said.

“Give him the most recognised employee award already,” X user Sharon Solomon said.

Netravalkar's stellar academic and sporting record, with his LinkedIn profile making the rounds on X, has impressed fans of cricket.

He moved to the US to earn a Master's in Computer Engineering from Cornell University after completing his Bachelor's in Computer Engineering in Mumbai University.

Born in Mumbai in 1991, Saurabh Netravalkar has represented the city in the Ranji Trophy in 2013. He has also represented the India under-19 team before he moved to the United States.

In a single match, Netravalkar became a sensation on social media with fans starting to compare him with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's Patiala House character. He made the headlines for defending 18 runs in the Super Over against the hard-hitting duo of Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed.

