India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup memes LIVE Updates: Fans from both sides of border heat up X
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup memes LIVE Updates: Arch rivals India and Pakistan are facing each other in a mega match at New York's Nassau County Cricket Stadium. This much-anticipated match has captured the attention of fans from both sides of the border. India won all the matches against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup except one. For the first time in T20 World Cup history, the Pakistan team defeated the Indian team in T20 World Cup 2021. However, the latter bounced back to emerge victorious in T20 World Cup 2022....Read More
In the T20 World Cup 2024, India started its journey with a match against Ireland, where they beat the latter by 8 wickets. As for Pakistan, the team debuted this season with a match against the USA and lost it. If India secures a win in today’s match, they will be a step closer to the Super 8s.
The match is set to start at 8 pm, but social media is abuzz with interesting posts, including mem, ahead of that. So, what are fans posting as they eagerly wait for the match to start?
From hilarious player comparisons to witty match predictions, these posts will keep you entertained before the match starts and throughout the game.
Indian vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma’s viral pic
A photo of Rohit Sharma walking onto the pitch is going viral on social media. Many are reposting this picture of Captain Hitman on X.
Indian vs Pakistan, T20 World CupBlue and green take over Nassau County Cricket Stadium
This video, shared by ANI, shows fans of both countries outside the stadium ahead of the match. While some are seen dancing to the beats of Dhol, others are showing the flags of their nations.
Drizzle has people worried
X users have started sharing pictures of the pitch being covered after light drizzle in NYC. Are you wondering what will happen if it turns into a heavy downpour and the match gets washed out? In that case, India and Pakistan will share a point each.
Old video of Rohit Sharma greeting Pakistani fans
People are not just posting about the teams' rivalry but also recalling how fans love cricketers from both sides of the border. This video captures a moment when Rohit Sharma greeted and shook hands with Pakistani fans while walking out of a pitch.
Too much going on today!
Besides the much anticipated Indian vs Pakistan match, there is another important event Indians are witnessing today - the swearing-in of PM Modi. This X user shared their opinion on how they are planning their day to ensure that they can watch both events.
A fan of Boys in Blue
An individual shared a picture of Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistani captain Babar Azam ahead of the match.
Animal with T20 twist!
This X user shared a video that shows an edited version of a scene from the film Animal where Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol fight with each other. Did the video make you chuckle?