India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup memes LIVE Updates: Fans from both sides of border heat up X

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup memes LIVE Updates: Arch rivals India and Pakistan are facing each other in a mega match at New York's Nassau County Cricket Stadium. This much-anticipated match has captured the attention of fans from both sides of the border. India won all the matches against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup except one. For the first time in T20 World Cup history, the Pakistan team defeated the Indian team in T20 World Cup 2021. However, the latter bounced back to emerge victorious in T20 World Cup 2022....Read More

In the T20 World Cup 2024, India started its journey with a match against Ireland, where they beat the latter by 8 wickets. As for Pakistan, the team debuted this season with a match against the USA and lost it. If India secures a win in today’s match, they will be a step closer to the Super 8s.

The match is set to start at 8 pm, but social media is abuzz with interesting posts, including mem, ahead of that. So, what are fans posting as they eagerly wait for the match to start?

From hilarious player comparisons to witty match predictions, these posts will keep you entertained before the match starts and throughout the game.