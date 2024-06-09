India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND look to make most of PAK's weaknesses in high-octane clash

India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs PAK: It is time for the next chapter of one of the most storied rivalries in sports. India's outright hegemony over Pakistan in World Cup matches, T20 or 50-over, has been dented somewhat in recent years. Pakistan recorded their first-ever win over India in any World Cup match by thrashing them by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, India then bounced back by winning a thriller at the MCG in the 2022 T20 World Cup. ...Read More

The senior players of the Indian squad and their head coach Rahul Dravid will have a familiar face in Gary Kirsten in the Pakistan dugout. The South African, who had led India to victory in the 2011 World Cup, is Pakistan's head coach and would be somewhat worried about how his side imploded in their opening match defeat to the USA. India, on the other hand, looked as assured as ever in their eight-wicket win over Ireland in their opening game.

There will be quite a few eyes on how Virat Kohli fares, especially considering he will be facing Shaheen Afridi and old foe Mohammad Amir as he opens the batting with captain Rohit Sharma. Kohli didn't play in the warm-up match against Bangladesh and was dismissed for just a run in five deliveries against Ireland. Rohit feels Kohli has enough training to perform and possesses experience which can't be beaten by anything. "[Virat] didn't play the Bangladesh [warm-up] game but he's had enough training under his belt before this game...the kind of experience that he has, playing all over the world, playing in big tournaments, nothing can beat that," Rohit added.

At the same time, though, there will be just as much focus on how Pakistan captain Babar Azam fares against the Indian bowlers, particularly the red-hot Jasprit Bumrah. Babar scored 44 in 43 balls and his strike rate has been under the scanner throughout the year. As Pakistan's opener, he is sure to face at least an over from Bumrah in the powerplay. The Indian fast bowling ace was sensational in the Indian Premier League despite his side Mumbai Indians finishing bottom of the table and won player of the match in India's win against Ireland after recording imperious figures of 2/6 in three overs.

Highlights from IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024:

- India have won all but one of their previous T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan

- India won their opening match this year against Ireland by eight wickets

- Pakistan were stunned by co-hosts USA in their opening match

- India can take a step closer to qualification for the Super 8s with a win