India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND look to make most of PAK's weaknesses in high-octane clash
Arch-rivals India and Pakistan meet with both sides experiencing contrasting fortunes in their opening match of the T20 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs PAK: It is time for the next chapter of one of the most storied rivalries in sports. India's outright hegemony over Pakistan in World Cup matches, T20 or 50-over, has been dented somewhat in recent years. Pakistan recorded their first-ever win over India in any World Cup match by thrashing them by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, India then bounced back by winning a thriller at the MCG in the 2022 T20 World Cup. ...Read More
The senior players of the Indian squad and their head coach Rahul Dravid will have a familiar face in Gary Kirsten in the Pakistan dugout. The South African, who had led India to victory in the 2011 World Cup, is Pakistan's head coach and would be somewhat worried about how his side imploded in their opening match defeat to the USA. India, on the other hand, looked as assured as ever in their eight-wicket win over Ireland in their opening game.
There will be quite a few eyes on how Virat Kohli fares, especially considering he will be facing Shaheen Afridi and old foe Mohammad Amir as he opens the batting with captain Rohit Sharma. Kohli didn't play in the warm-up match against Bangladesh and was dismissed for just a run in five deliveries against Ireland. Rohit feels Kohli has enough training to perform and possesses experience which can't be beaten by anything. "[Virat] didn't play the Bangladesh [warm-up] game but he's had enough training under his belt before this game...the kind of experience that he has, playing all over the world, playing in big tournaments, nothing can beat that," Rohit added.
At the same time, though, there will be just as much focus on how Pakistan captain Babar Azam fares against the Indian bowlers, particularly the red-hot Jasprit Bumrah. Babar scored 44 in 43 balls and his strike rate has been under the scanner throughout the year. As Pakistan's opener, he is sure to face at least an over from Bumrah in the powerplay. The Indian fast bowling ace was sensational in the Indian Premier League despite his side Mumbai Indians finishing bottom of the table and won player of the match in India's win against Ireland after recording imperious figures of 2/6 in three overs.
Highlights from IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024:
- India have won all but one of their previous T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan
- India won their opening match this year against Ireland by eight wickets
- Pakistan were stunned by co-hosts USA in their opening match
- India can take a step closer to qualification for the Super 8s with a win
Tournament seeding
The teams haven't been just thrown into the group stage randomly, the ICC takes a lot of stalk in ensuring that what they have done before the tournament means something in it. No level playing field once they have all qualified for the tournament. And so, the teams have been seeded into their group and it has been decided beforehand who the top seed or the second seed will face in the Super 8s. If the top seed or the second seed, or both for that matter, don't qualify for the Super 8s, the teams that finish in their initial seeded positions take their slot in the second group stage. Easy peasy.
The tournament format
This is the first time that the tournament is using a second stage called the Super 8. The basic logic is that the teams that finish in the top two of the four initial groups qualify for a second group stage consisting of two groups of four teams each after which comes the semi-final and final.
Will we get a high-scorer today?
The pitch at the Nassau County stadium has been in focus since the start of the tournament but the conditions seem to have improved somewhat in recent games. Have your say.
A familiar face for India
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the only players to remember being coached by Gary Kirsten while playing for India. Head coach Rahul Dravid played one year with Kirsten helming the Indian backroom staff. The South African having taken over in 2008 which was about a year before Dravid ended his illustrious career. Under Kirsten, India famously won the 2011 World Cup, their first since 1983 and their last thus far. Kirsten had experienced a few India-Pakistan matches in his time with the Indian team and now, he is back in it as the head coach of Pakistan.
Pakistan's shocker of all shockers
Pakistan's opening game couldn't be more different. They were outright favourites against co-hosts and minnows USA but had to fight their way to a score of 159/7. At no point of the USA innings did it look like they were in trouble and sure enough, they managed to tie the scores at 159/3. The game went into Super Over where Mohammad Amir sent in three wides. Two of those gave USA two runs and one gave three and that helped USA to 18 runs despite hitting just one four in the over. Pakistan scored just 13 and thus did one of the greatest upsets in the history of the sport occur.
India's first match romp
So one-sided was India's opening game against Ireland that a few Indian pundits, never really shy of hyperbole, pronounced that as their second warm-up match. India were as clinical as ever in that game, with their bowling lineup staying on the money and their fielders just as sharp. Virat Kohli couldn't do much but Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant then helped India make light work of the 138-run target.
Pakistan full squad
Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Abbas Afridi
India full squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal
It's India vs Pakistan time again!
It is that time of an ICC tournament again. India and Pakistan. Two teams locked in a rivalry that probably surpasses anything else in the world of sports. The freeze in bilateral series between the two sides only adds to the hype that comes before a game between them in these multi-nation tournaments. Stay tuned for more updates.