Virat Kohli's romantic birthday post for Anushka Sharma: 'I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you'
Virat Kohli recently dedicated a heartfelt birthday note to Anushka Sharma. The actor turned 36 on May 1.
Virat Kohli never shies away from expressing his love for wife Anushka Sharma. Virat and Anushka set some serious couple goals with their social media posts. Recently, Virat penned a romantic post for Anushka on her 36th birthday. (Also read: When Anushka Sharma revealed why she takes long breaks between films, called it ‘the benefit of working hard’)
Virat Kohli pens heartfelt post for wife Anushka
Virat took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures of himself and Anushka from their vacation. He captioned his post as, “I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world world. We love you so much (three hearts emojis).” A fan commented, “Manifesting a relationship like them (teary-eyed emoji, heart emoji).” Another fan wrote, “Happy Birthday to the biggest cheerleader and strongest support system of Virat Kohli. Thank you Queen Anushka Sharma for always standing by his side in every ups and downs (heart emoji).”
In the first picture, Anushka wore a black sleeveless top paired with white shorts as she smiled from the balcony. She paired her look with black and white shades. In the second sunkissed photo the actor wore a black shirt. While the third slide shows the couple from behind as they take a walk during their vacation. In the last picture Virat and Anushka are seen sitting by the lake side.
About Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma
Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. They welcomed their first baby, daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Their second child, a baby boy named Akaay was born on February 15, 2024. In a joint post the couple made the announcement and wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!”
Anushka will next be seen in Chakda 'Xpress which is a biopic on former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
