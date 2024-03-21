Virat Kohli reacts as Alan Walker congratulates him on welcoming son Akaay with Anushka Sharma. Watch

Alan Walker was in Bengaluru for the unboxing event of IPL Team, Royal Challengers Bangalore. At the event, the Norwegian DJ and music producer met Virat Kohli and extended his wishes to him on welcoming Akaay with actor-wife Anushka Sharma. The cricketer and actor shared their baby news last month, revealing their son was born on February 15, 2024. Also read | Akaay: What does Anushka and Virat's son's name mean? Virat Kohli and Alan Walker met in Bengaluru recently; Anushka Sharma and Virat had their baby boy on February 15.

Watch Virat Kohli and Alan Walker's video

A video of Alan Walker congratulating Virat Kohli on his and Anushka Sharma's second child is being widely shared on social media. Virat and Alan exchanged greetings as the cricketer welcomed the DJ and music producer to the country.

Alan told Virat, “I just heard you got a daughter?” The cricketer corrected Alan by telling him, “I just had a son.” Alan then confirmed, “A son?” After Virat nodded his head, Alan said, “Wow, congratulations! Amazing.”

Anushka and Virat's baby announcement

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently became parents for the second time. The cricketer and actor announced the arrival of their son Akaay last month. Although Anushka and Virat have kept their location under wraps, there's buzz that Anushka gave birth to Akaay in London.

Sharing the news of their three-year-old daughter Vamika, who was born in January 2021, becoming a sister to baby brother Akaay, Anushka and Virat wrote in their statement shared via Instagram on Tuesday, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!”

They added, “We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude – Virat and Anushka.”

Anushka's upcoming work

Anushka, who was last seen in a lead role in the 2018 film Zero, has been gearing up for the release of her Netflix film Chakda 'Xpress. Rumours of her pregnancy had been swirling since last year, but the actor had neither confirmed nor denied them.

