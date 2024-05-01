When Anushka Sharma revealed why she takes long breaks between films, called it ‘the benefit of working hard’

Actor Anushka Sharma, who is known to be a straightforward person, is celebrating her 36th birthday today. A few years ago, she talked with Filmfare about why she doesn't talk about the big films she has turned down. She had also spoken about taking time off and choosing the right script. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma returns to India after delivering baby, requests paparazzi to not click her newborn son Akaay's pics) Anushka Sharma has featured in many films in her career.(Instagram/@anushkasharma)

Anushka on taking time off work

Anushka had said, "It’s so hard for people to believe that someone would like to take time off to be rejuvenated. You shouldn’t deny yourself that because it’s important to be able to think fresh. Then you can take the right decisions. You need to have a balanced mind to take the right calls in life. I’ve been reading scripts. I’m dying to sign a great script and get back on the set. That’s what I love doing the most. I want to feel creatively charged."

Anushka on turning films down

"Also, I’m not the sort who slyly talks about the films I’ve turned down. Since I don’t do that on principle, it’s conjectured that I don’t have films. Please give me some credit. I’ve been working since 10 years now. I’ve reached a position where something like this won’t happen. Also, I should be able to reap the benefits of having worked so hard. That benefit is being able to take time off and choose the right script. It’s a privilege to be able to say no. It’s a privilege I’ve worked hard to earn. I don’t need to fill up my calendar to justify my credibility as an actor," she had added.

Anushka, Virat welcomed second baby

Anushka recently returned to India after giving birth to her son Akaay in London. Akaay was born to Anushka and Virat Kohli on February 15, 2024. In a statement on social media, they said, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka." Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Anushka's next film

Anushka will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited.