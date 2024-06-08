Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted with Vamika at New York hotel; fans can't get over their daughter's 'cute walk'

Watch Anushka, Virat and Vamika's video

New mom Anushka had joined cricketer-husband Virat Kohli in New York for T20 World Cup 2024. Over a week ago, the couple left Mumbai with Vamika and their newborn son Akaay. In a recent video, Anushka and Virat held little Vamika's hands as they walked inside a hotel in New York. A fan page shared the clip, tweeting, “A few days before Virushka and Vamika were spotted at the Team hotel...”

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Reactions to Vamika's video with her parents

"Her cute walk," a fan tweeted. Another said, "So cute..." One also wrote, "So cute Vamika baby." One more fan tweeted, "Her hair." Sharing the clip on Instagram, another fan page said about Vamika, "She looks all grown up!"

More about Anushka and Virat's kids

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. They welcomed their first baby, daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, was born on February 15, 2024. Celebrity kids are bombarded by camera flashes and the media glare early on in their lives, but Anushka and Virat have managed to keep Vamika, and now their son Akaay, away from the public glare.

In a joint post the couple made the announcement of their second child's arrival and wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!”