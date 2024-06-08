 Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted with Vamika at New York hotel; fans can't get over their daughter's 'cute walk' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted with Vamika at New York hotel; fans can't get over their daughter's 'cute walk'

BySanya
Jun 08, 2024 12:52 PM IST

Vamika, 3, was seen with parents Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in a video from New York. From her walk to her cute hairstyle, she's winning hearts on internet.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have managed to keep daughter Vamika away from the media. In January 2024, Vamika turned three. Now, a new video of the star kid with her parents at Team India's hotel in New York has surfaced and many on social media cannot deal with all the cuteness. Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli thank media 'for respecting privacy' of their kids, send paparazzi 'thoughtful gift'. Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen in New York with their daughter Vamika recently. (File Photos)
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen in New York with their daughter Vamika recently. (File Photos)

Watch Anushka, Virat and Vamika's video

New mom Anushka had joined cricketer-husband Virat Kohli in New York for T20 World Cup 2024. Over a week ago, the couple left Mumbai with Vamika and their newborn son Akaay. In a recent video, Anushka and Virat held little Vamika's hands as they walked inside a hotel in New York. A fan page shared the clip, tweeting, “A few days before Virushka and Vamika were spotted at the Team hotel...”

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Reactions to Vamika's video with her parents

"Her cute walk," a fan tweeted. Another said, "So cute..." One also wrote, "So cute Vamika baby." One more fan tweeted, "Her hair." Sharing the clip on Instagram, another fan page said about Vamika, "She looks all grown up!"

More about Anushka and Virat's kids

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. They welcomed their first baby, daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, was born on February 15, 2024. Celebrity kids are bombarded by camera flashes and the media glare early on in their lives, but Anushka and Virat have managed to keep Vamika, and now their son Akaay, away from the public glare.

In a joint post the couple made the announcement of their second child's arrival and wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!”

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted with Vamika at New York hotel; fans can't get over their daughter's 'cute walk'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On