Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted with Vamika at New York hotel; fans can't get over their daughter's 'cute walk'
Vamika, 3, was seen with parents Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in a video from New York. From her walk to her cute hairstyle, she's winning hearts on internet.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have managed to keep daughter Vamika away from the media. In January 2024, Vamika turned three. Now, a new video of the star kid with her parents at Team India's hotel in New York has surfaced and many on social media cannot deal with all the cuteness. Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli thank media 'for respecting privacy' of their kids, send paparazzi 'thoughtful gift'. Watch
Watch Anushka, Virat and Vamika's video
New mom Anushka had joined cricketer-husband Virat Kohli in New York for T20 World Cup 2024. Over a week ago, the couple left Mumbai with Vamika and their newborn son Akaay. In a recent video, Anushka and Virat held little Vamika's hands as they walked inside a hotel in New York. A fan page shared the clip, tweeting, “A few days before Virushka and Vamika were spotted at the Team hotel...”
Reactions to Vamika's video with her parents
"Her cute walk," a fan tweeted. Another said, "So cute..." One also wrote, "So cute Vamika baby." One more fan tweeted, "Her hair." Sharing the clip on Instagram, another fan page said about Vamika, "She looks all grown up!"
More about Anushka and Virat's kids
Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. They welcomed their first baby, daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, was born on February 15, 2024. Celebrity kids are bombarded by camera flashes and the media glare early on in their lives, but Anushka and Virat have managed to keep Vamika, and now their son Akaay, away from the public glare.
In a joint post the couple made the announcement of their second child's arrival and wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!”
