Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup 2024; poses with airport staff before leaving for New York. See pic

The cricketer sported a white T-shirt with a beige shirt, matching cap and black pants. Anushka was in a black T-shirt and blue denims. They smiled wide as they posed in the group photo at the airport.

Check out the photo:

Anushka spotted at Virat's IPL 2024 matches

Anushka Sharma has been grabbing attention after the recent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match in the IPL 2024 Eliminator. Cricketer-husband Virat's team RCB lost, and a video of Anushka looking tense as she watched the match was widely shared online.

Anushka and Virat's second baby

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. They welcomed their first baby, daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, was born on February 15, 2024.

In a joint post the couple made the announcement and wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!”

Virat's romantic birthday post for Anushka

Anushka turned 36 on May 1. To mark the special ocassion, Virat dedicated a heartfelt birthday post to her on Instagram. He posted a series of pictures of himself and Anushka from their vacations. He wrote in his caption, “I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world world. We love you so much (three hearts emojis).”