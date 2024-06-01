 Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup 2024; poses with airport staff before leaving for New York. See pic | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup 2024; poses with airport staff before leaving for New York. See pic

BySanya
Jun 01, 2024 09:06 AM IST

New mom Anushka Sharma was spotted at Mumbai airport with cricketer-husband Virat Kohli as they left for New York for T20 World Cup 2024.

After wrapping up the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Virat Kohli jetted off to New York for T20 World Cup 2024. Actor-wife Anushka Sharma was his travel companion as they left with their kids – daughter Vamika and newborn son Akaay. The family of four was spotted at Mumbai airport. In a widely shared photo, new mom Anushka, and Virat, are seen posing with the airport staff before flying out. Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge step out for dinner in Mumbai. Watch

Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli at Mumbai airport before flying out to New York.
Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli at Mumbai airport before flying out to New York.

The cricketer sported a white T-shirt with a beige shirt, matching cap and black pants. Anushka was in a black T-shirt and blue denims. They smiled wide as they posed in the group photo at the airport.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Check out the photo:

Anushka spotted at Virat's IPL 2024 matches

Anushka Sharma has been grabbing attention after the recent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match in the IPL 2024 Eliminator. Cricketer-husband Virat's team RCB lost, and a video of Anushka looking tense as she watched the match was widely shared online.

Anushka and Virat's second baby

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. They welcomed their first baby, daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, was born on February 15, 2024. 

In a joint post the couple made the announcement and wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!”

Virat's romantic birthday post for Anushka

Anushka turned 36 on May 1. To mark the special ocassion, Virat dedicated a heartfelt birthday post to her on Instagram. He posted a series of pictures of himself and Anushka from their vacations. He wrote in his caption, “I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world world. We love you so much (three hearts emojis).”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup 2024; poses with airport staff before leaving for New York. See pic
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On