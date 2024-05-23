Anushka Sharma looks tense watching Virat Kohli’s RCB vs RR match; fans can relate

Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands supporting cricketer-husband Virat Kohli's Indian Premier League team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. RCB lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator. A video of the actor having a tense expression on her face while watching the match is being widely shared on social media. Also read: New mommy Anushka Sharma gets a fresh hair colour. See pics inside Anushka Sharma's expression as she watched the RCB Vs RR match says it all.

Watch video of Anushka Sharma supporting RCB

RCB supporters and fans have reacted to the tension on Anushka's face, saying they can relate to it. Taking to Instagram, an RCB fan shared a video of Anushka from the stands. The actor, who had a serious expression on her face, wore a striped shirt paired with blue denims. She was having a discussion with fellow RCB supporters, who looked disappointed with the team’s loss.

Reactions to the video

The fan wrote in his caption, "Presidential suite, amazing match, and Anushka Sharma right next to us! Tough loss, but our support for RCB never wavers. From the best seats to the best company. Onward and upward, RCB!"

Many on X and Instagram have responded to Anushka's video. One wrote, "Heartbreak for the couple (Virat and Anushka)." Another said, "Anushka looks upset as Virat Kohli's RCB gets eliminated from IPL 2024." One also said, "Every RCB fan can relate to Anushka right now."

Anushka Sharma at recent RCB matches

The actor, who gave birth to her second child, son Akaay, in February, has been a regular at recent RCB matches. She turned cheerleader for Virat as RCB won against Delhi Capitals (DC) at a recent match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Anushka Sharma had an ecstatic reaction when the final wicket of DC fell and it was captured by the cameras. Anushka Sharma not only jumped up from her seat in the stands, but also folded her hands in relief.

Anushka will be next seen in Chakda Xpress, in which she plays cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The sports film is produced by Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma and directed by Prosit Roy.