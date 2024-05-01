 Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli 'Bollywood ka damaad'; recalls cricketer's dating period with Anushka Sharma | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli 'Bollywood ka damaad'; recalls cricketer's dating period with Anushka Sharma

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 01, 2024 09:20 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli share a special bond. The actor praised Virat and also spoke about Anushka Sharma in a new interview.

Shah Rukh Khan gushed about former India skipper Virat Kohli in a recent interview. The actor and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner told Star Sports that the Virat is Bollywood’s ‘daamad (son-in-law)'. Virat is married to actor Anushka Sharma, who has acted with Shah Rukh in many films. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan showing love to Virat Kohli in ‘pic of the day’, fans say 'KKR ne match jeeta or SRK ne dil'

Shah Rukh Khan with Virat Kohli at a recent IPL match in Kolkata's Eden Gardens. (File Photo)
Shah Rukh Khan with Virat Kohli at a recent IPL match in Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

'I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time'

Speaking about Virat, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I spent a lot of time with him, I just love him. We say that he is our son-in-law, he is our fraternity’s ‘daamad’. I have known him the most compared to other players. I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time, spent a lot of time with them. I know him since his dating period was going on and I was shooting the film with Anushka. So, he spent many days with us, and became very friendly."

On teaching Virat his Pathaan signature step

He added, “I taught him the Pathan movie title song dance steps. I saw him in the one of the India matches, he tried to do the dance with Ravindra Jadeja in the match. They were trying to do that dance step, I was very sad that they are doing it so badly! I told them that let me make you learn the steps so that in the next World Cup and other Championships, whenever you dance at least you will call me and ask how to do the steps."

Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jab Harry Met Sejal.
Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan movies

Helmed by Aditya Chopra, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), marked Anushka's Bollywood debut with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, the actors have worked together in films such as Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017), Zero (2018) and also Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli 'Bollywood ka damaad'; recalls cricketer's dating period with Anushka Sharma
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
