Shah Rukh Khan showing love to Virat Kohli in ‘pic of the day’, fans say 'KKR ne match jeeta or SRK ne dil'

Shah Rukh Khan was the star of the night on Thursday as he entertained the fans from the stands while his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders went on to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs. Now a picture a Shah Rukh Khan showing love to RCB cricketer Virat Kohli on the field has caught the attention of their fans on social media. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan shakes a leg to Jhoome Jo Pathaan at KKR Kolkata match, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor spotted too Shah Rukh Khan shows love to Virat Kohli at Eden Gardens.

The picture shows Shah Rukh showing love to Virat Kohli with his hands on his cheeks as the two share a laugh on the field. A fanpage called it the ‘pic of the day’. A fan commented on the picture, “KKR ne match jeeta or Srk ne dil.” Another called them “Delhi ke londay (Delhi guys)” since both of them hail from Delhi. Many also wrote, “Kings in one frame.” “SRK and Virat :- spreading love. There Toxic fans :- spreading hate.”

Shah Rukh watched the match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He was also accompanied by daughter Suhana Khan and her friend Shanaya Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's daughter). The actor was in a black hoodie, black denims and sunglasses. While waving and greeting the fans at the stadium, Shah Rukh was also seen grooving to the tune of Jhoome Jo Pathaan at the balcony. He was also seen munching popcorn while accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani and veteran singer Usha Uthup.

KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla was also present during the match. Talking to ANI post the team's win, she said, “I'm very happy with our team's performance. I just hope and pray that all our matches end like this. Every seat at Eden Gardens was occupied. Give the team your best wishes, let's go to the finals this year, let's be champions."

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his blockbuster Pathaan which released around Republic Day and went on to become his highest grosser. He will now return with his next, Jawan, in June. The film also stars Nayanthara and Sunil Grover.

