Shah Rukh Khan shakes a leg to Jhoome Jo Pathaan at KKR Kolkata match, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor spotted too

Actor Shah Rukh Khan reached Kolkata's Eden Gardens stadium to attend his team, Kolkata Knight Riders' match on Thursday. The team is clashing with Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 9th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Several pictures and videos of Shah Rukh from the stadium have surfaced online as he went on to match steps to the tune of Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his latest film, Pathaan. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan gorges on paan with German blogger at NMACC gala Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor at KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 match.

In a video, Shah Rukh is seen acknowledging a large sea of fans at the stadium. He wore an all-black look, which included a black hoodie and jogger pants. He also sported black sunglasses.

The actor broke into an impromptu dance performance on the track Jhoome Jo Pathaan for only a few seconds. He aced the hook step of the viral dance song. In the end, he waved at his fans who appeared capturing the moment on their mobile phones. He also blew kisses towards them.

Not only the track being played at the stadium is heard, but also loud cheers from the audience are also captured in the videos. With him came the actor's daughter Suhana Khan and her close friend, Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

Shah Rukh is the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders team. Besides Shah Rukh, Juhi Chawla who also owns the team along with others, is also at the stadium for the match.

The match began with Royal Challengers Bangalore winning the toss. They opted to field first. The KKR skipper Nitish Rana said at the toss, "Was looking to bowl as well because of the dew factor. Anukul is replaced by Suyash."KKR is coming to the match at Eden Gardens after a seven-run loss to Punjab Kings in their opening match.

Earlier Preity Zinta who is in India for the IPL, had celebrated the win with a tweet. She tweeted, “What a thrilling game & an amazing victory last night in Guwahati. Loved that it was a team effort & our young guns are firing, confident & smiling. So PROUD of you Prabh Great captaincy from Shikhar It’s good to start this IPl with 2 back to back wins. Upward & onwards from here.”

