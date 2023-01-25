Home / Trending / Shah Rukh Khan’s fans dance to Pathaan’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan inside theatre. Twitter says, ‘craze is real’

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans dance to Pathaan’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan inside theatre. Twitter says, ‘craze is real’

Updated on Jan 25, 2023 02:07 PM IST

The video that captures Shah Rukh Khan’s fans dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the film Pathaan inside a movie hall was shared on Twitter.

SRK fans dancing to Pathaan’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan inside a movie hall. (Twitter/@_RCBTweets04)
SRK fans dancing to Pathaan's Jhoome Jo Pathaan inside a movie hall. (Twitter/@_RCBTweets04)
ByArfa Javaid

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s starrer Pathaan is in theatres now, and fans are thrilled to see King Khan on the big screen after four years. They are celebrating his comeback by bursting firecrackers and grooving to dhol beats outside theatres, along with singing and dancing to the Pathaan’s songs inside the movie halls. And, this video that is going viral on social media platforms has aptly captured Pathaan fever.

“Look at the craze. #PathaanReview #PathaanTrailer #ShivThakare Blockbuster,” read the caption shared along with the video on Twitter with fire emoticons. The now-viral video captures fans and moviegoers dancing to Pathaan’s song Jhoome Jo Pathaan as it plays in the background inside a theatre. Some can even be seen with Pathaan posters in their hands.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has raked up more than 60,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. It has also collected more than 1,400 likes and a plethora of responses.

“The King is back!!” posted a Twitter user. “The craze is real @iamsrk,” wrote another with a heart emoticon. “The fandom for #Pathaan is insane,” expressed a third.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

