Shah Rukh Khan’s fans dance to Pathaan’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan inside theatre. Twitter says, ‘craze is real’

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s starrer Pathaan is in theatres now, and fans are thrilled to see King Khan on the big screen after four years. They are celebrating his comeback by bursting firecrackers and grooving to dhol beats outside theatres, along with singing and dancing to the Pathaan’s songs inside the movie halls. And, this video that is going viral on social media platforms has aptly captured Pathaan fever.

“Look at the craze. #PathaanReview #PathaanTrailer #ShivThakare Blockbuster,” read the caption shared along with the video on Twitter with fire emoticons. The now-viral video captures fans and moviegoers dancing to Pathaan’s song Jhoome Jo Pathaan as it plays in the background inside a theatre. Some can even be seen with Pathaan posters in their hands.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has raked up more than 60,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. It has also collected more than 1,400 likes and a plethora of responses.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“The King is back!!” posted a Twitter user. “The craze is real @iamsrk,” wrote another with a heart emoticon. “The fandom for #Pathaan is insane,” expressed a third.

