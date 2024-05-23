 Meme tsunami unleashes as RCB gets knocked out after IPL 2024 Eliminator with RR | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Meme tsunami unleashes as RCB gets knocked out after IPL 2024 Eliminator with RR

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 23, 2024 06:27 AM IST

IPL 2024: From taking a dig at the RCB fans to poking fun at the team for never lifting the trophy, people have posted various memes on X.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were knocked out of the ongoing IPL 2024 in the RCB vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2024 Eliminator on May 22. RCB batted first and reached a total of 172/8 in 20 overs. RR won the match after they chased down the score in 19 overs. Following this, fans took to social media to express their reactions and sadness over their team ending its IPL 2024 journey. However, several X users flooded the microblogging platform with memes, including Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans. RCB reached the Qualifier round after beating CSK in a previous match.

IPL 2024: A meme shared on X after RCB got knocked out after losing a match against RR. (Screengrab)
IPL 2024: A meme shared on X after RCB got knocked out after losing a match against RR. (Screengrab)

We have collected some memes that will likely leave you in splits.

An X user shared a meme using a viral scene from the Hindi comedy film Ghoomketu, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The meme suggests that although RCB has reached the finals thrice in the IPL's history, the team has yet to lift the prestigious trophy.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Check out this meme that features a scene from another film.

An individual shared this meme to poke fun at the RCB fans. Many CSK fans are sharing memes calling out the RCB supporters. This comes as a payback, as CSK fans were trolled earlier this week after the team lost to RCB in their last group game in IPL 2024 - a match which ended CSK's journey in the ongoing tournament.

Also Read: IPL 2024: If teams had election symbols

“Life of an RCB fan,” this is what an X user wrote while sharing this meme.

Here’s another meme that an X user shared after the match.

IPl 2024 is almost at its end, and the stage is set for the Qualifier 2 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 24. The final match of the season will take place on May 26.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

News / Trending / Meme tsunami unleashes as RCB gets knocked out after IPL 2024 Eliminator with RR
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On