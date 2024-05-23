Meme tsunami unleashes as RCB gets knocked out after IPL 2024 Eliminator with RR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were knocked out of the ongoing IPL 2024 in the RCB vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2024 Eliminator on May 22. RCB batted first and reached a total of 172/8 in 20 overs. RR won the match after they chased down the score in 19 overs. Following this, fans took to social media to express their reactions and sadness over their team ending its IPL 2024 journey. However, several X users flooded the microblogging platform with memes, including Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans. RCB reached the Qualifier round after beating CSK in a previous match. IPL 2024: A meme shared on X after RCB got knocked out after losing a match against RR. (Screengrab)

We have collected some memes that will likely leave you in splits.

An X user shared a meme using a viral scene from the Hindi comedy film Ghoomketu, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The meme suggests that although RCB has reached the finals thrice in the IPL's history, the team has yet to lift the prestigious trophy.

Check out this meme that features a scene from another film.

An individual shared this meme to poke fun at the RCB fans. Many CSK fans are sharing memes calling out the RCB supporters. This comes as a payback, as CSK fans were trolled earlier this week after the team lost to RCB in their last group game in IPL 2024 - a match which ended CSK's journey in the ongoing tournament.

“Life of an RCB fan,” this is what an X user wrote while sharing this meme.

Here’s another meme that an X user shared after the match.

IPl 2024 is almost at its end, and the stage is set for the Qualifier 2 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 24. The final match of the season will take place on May 26.