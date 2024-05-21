New mommy Anushka Sharma gets a fresh hair colour. See pics inside

Actor Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her son Akaay with Virat Kohli earlier this year, flaunted a new hairstyle. Taking to Instagram on Monday, hair stylist Rashid Salmani shared a few photos with the actor. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma poses with Smriti Mandhana in unseen pic) Anushka Sharma is experimenting with a new look.(Instagram)

Anushka flaunts new hairstyle

In the selfies clicked by Rashid, Anushka posed behind him as they smiled at the camera. She was seen in a brownish hair colour with a middle parting. The actor wore a green outfit in the picture.

Sharing the photos, Rashid captioned it, "Had the honour of styling the gorgeous @anushkasharma! (glowing star and scissors emojis). #rashidtheartist #anushkasharma #viratkohli #bollywood #actress #womenshair #womensstyling #haircut #hairtransformation."

Fans react to Anushka's new pics

Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote, "This pretty face with a pretty smile, in addition to that glowing skin and shiny eyes. Anushka Sharma is a pretty, pretty woman." Another person said, "She is looking so cute." "What a nice person. It reflects on her face. Stay blessed," commented an Instagram user. That post-pregnancy glow. She looks amazing," read a comment.

About Anushka

Anushka and Virat welcomed their second baby, son Akaay, in London in February this year. She returned to India in April. After Akaay's birth on February 15, Anushka and Virat issued a statement, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time."

The duo tied the knot in 2017. Their daughter, Vamika, was born in 2021, and their son, Akaay, earlier this year. After her 36th birthday earlier this month, Anushka was spotted at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) matches. She made her first official public appearance at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Anushka's upcoming film

Fans will see Anushka in the biopic, Chakda Xpress, in which she will portray the life of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur. This project marks her return to the silver screen after a hiatus of five years since her last appearance in Zero.