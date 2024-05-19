Anushka Sharma poses with Smriti Mandhana in unseen pic, fans say: Too much charm in the frame

Actor Anushka Sharma attended a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru on Saturday evening. Several pictures and videos of the actor at the stands of the Chinnaswamy Stadium emerged on social media platforms. Now, a new photo of Anushka surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) and it's with Smriti Mandhana. Anushka Sharma posed with Smriti Mandhana for a photo.

Anushka Sharma and Smriti Mandhana pose for a pic

A fan posted the picture in which Anushka and Smriti sat next to each other in a room. In the photo, Anushka was seen wearing a black dress while Smriti sported an RCB jersey. Both of them smiled as they posed for the camera. They also watched the match together. Smriti is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premiere League.

Fans react to their photo

Reacting to the photo, a fan said, "Too much charm in the frame!" Another person wrote, "Queen of Cricket & Queen of Virat." A comment read, "Perfect crossover." "Smirti Mandhana and Anushka Sharma, our queens," tweeted another fan. An X user wrote, "Queen of cricket and queen of Bollywood in one frame."

Anushka at RCB matches

At the match Anushka was also seen getting emotional after RCB's win over CSK. RCB's Virat Kohli couldn't suppress his emotions. His wife Anushka was left teary-eyed. Anushka is Virat's biggest cheerleader. She has been attending RCB's matches at the ongoing IPL. She made her first official public appearance at the Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier this month after the birth of her son, Akaay Kohli.

A few days before the match, Anushka also celebrated her 36th birthday. On the special ocassion, Virat shared an post on Instagram expressing gratitude for her unwavering support and love. The duo tied the knot in 2017. Their daughter, Vamika, was born in 2021, and son, Akaay, earlier this year.

Anushka upcoming film

Fans will see Anushka in the biopic, Chakda Xpress, in which she will portray the life of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur. This project marks her return to the silver screen after a hiatus of five years since her last appearance in Zero.