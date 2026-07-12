Rohit Chandel's Sairaab co-star Kishori Shahane shocked over his arrest under POCSO: ‘Thought it was a PR stunt’

Television actor Rohit Chandel, best known for his roles in Pandya Store and Sairaab, has been arrested by Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police after a 16-year-old girl accused him of stalking, harassment and assault. The actor's arrest has sent shockwaves through the television industry. Reacting to the development, his Sairaab co-star Kishori Shahane said she was left shocked by the news. Kishore Shahane reacts to Sairaab co-star Rohit Chandel's arrest.

Kishori Shahane on Rohit Chandel's arrest Speaking to Telly Chakkar, Kishori said filming for Sairaab has continued despite Rohit's arrest. "Shooting is going smooth until now. We shot with him until day before yesterday. For now, things are being managed well on the sets," she said.

Sharing her initial reaction to the news, Kishori added, "Sairaab has a similar track going on in the show wherein a minor complains against Ishaan (the character played by Rohit). When I first read the news, I thought it was a PR stunt to promote the track. Later, I realised that it was true. I have only just come to know about it and don't have any further details, so I can't say much."

According to a Times of India report, the complaint alleges that Rohit repeatedly contacted the minor using his personal phone number as well as several other mobile numbers despite her objections. The girl also claimed that on July 5, the actor approached her near her residential building, chased her, argued with her, verbally abused her and allegedly assaulted her by hitting her. Police officials have confirmed that Rohit and the 16-year-old girl were known to each other.

The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Rohit was arrested from his residence on Friday and later produced before a special POCSO court, which remanded him to police custody as the investigation continues.

About Rohit Chandel and Kishori Shahane Kishori Shahane is a veteran Indian actor, classical dancer, producer and director who has worked extensively in Marathi and Hindi films and television for nearly four decades. She rose to prominence with Marathi films such as Maherchi Sadi and later became a familiar face on television through shows including Kohi Apna Sa, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Married to filmmaker Deepak Balraj Vij, she also participated in Bigg Boss Marathi 2.

Rohit Chandel began his television career with a small role in Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal. He has previously spoken about facing numerous rejections before finding success in the industry. He later gained recognition for portraying Bajirao in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Dhawal Makwana in Pandya Store.

Kishori and Rohit currently share screen space in Sairaab, a Hindi musical romantic drama that premiered on Star Plus on June 2, 2026. The series also stars Madirakshi Mundle in the lead, alongside Neha Kaul, Jatin Raina, Ajay Chakraborty and Tina Kashyap in pivotal roles.