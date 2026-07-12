Sunita Ahuja on Govinda bringing bullet on Lock Upp, defends her outspoken nature: ‘Are you supposed to take abuse?'

Sunita Ahuja has opened up about Govinda's appearance on the Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, saying she thoroughly enjoyed the moment while also joking about their viral exchange over the actor bringing a "bullet" to the show. Sunita Ahuja opened up on Govinda's appearance on Lock Upp.

‘That moment was fun’ Recalling Govinda's entry on the show, Sunita said she was delighted to see him."Kya maza aa gaya mujhe" (I enjoyed it so much)..That moment itself was fun," she told ANI.

Referring to their light-hearted exchange on stage, Sunita recalled telling Govinda, "Arre khali woh goli hi leke aaya. Maine bola tu goli kyun laya Chi Chi, bandook bhi toh lata. Toh bolta hai goli toh aise phenk ke maarti hai. Maine bola lagta bhi nahi tujhe. (Why did you just bring the bullet, Chi Chi? You should have brought the gun too)"

"He told me, 'You throw bullets just like this.' I replied, 'It doesn't even affect you.' Mera mara hua zubaan lagta hai, goli nahi. (It's my tongue that hits, not a bullet)," She added with a laugh.

What happened on Lock Upp 2? The exchange came after host Farah Khan jokingly asked Govinda why he had brought a "bullet" after Sunita's earlier remarks. Govinda quipped, "I've even brought a bullet in my pocket. You had said you wanted to shoot me in the chest, so go ahead and do it now," turning the moment into a humorous exchange.

Sunita's remarks come against the backdrop of her candid comments on 'Lock Upp', where she spoke openly about her marriage with Govinda. During the show's premiere, she claimed the actor had multiple affairs and acknowledged "third-party involvement" in their relationship, while maintaining that she endured everything because of love.

Sunita on relationship with Govinda In another episode, Sunita defended her husband during a conversation with Ram Kapoor, saying, "He is my husband. Even if he has 50 affairs, what does it have to do with you? He is my husband, and I am his wife."

Sunita and Govinda have been the subject of separation rumours in recent months, though the couple has not officially confirmed them.

Sunita described her overall experience on the reality show as memorable and said she particularly enjoyed bonding with the contestants.

Sunita on Lock Upp experience "It was wonderful. I don't learn, I teach. Who will teach me when I teach the world? I really enjoyed being with the kids. I made friends with them, and Ram Kapoor has become a good buddy of mine. Everyone took such good care of me that I truly loved the experience," she said.

Sunita also reacted to Farah Khan calling her a "superstar."

"I genuinely am one. At this age, does any other woman have the courage to come out and do such work?" she said.

Reflecting on her personal journey, Sunita said she had fulfilled every responsibility in her family.

"I have also been a good daughter-in-law...Whatever she said, I would simply say yes. I loved Chichi very much, and I knew how much he loved his mother. We were never taught to disrespect our in-laws, and I have given the same values to my children," she said.

Addressing criticism over her outspoken remarks in recent months, Sunita said she believes women should stand up for themselves.

"If someone abuses you, are you supposed to keep taking it? I am not that foolish. I am not the kind of woman who sits quietly, tolerating everything. I tell all women--live your life and live for yourself. What's wrong with saying that?" she said.

Premiered on June 27, Lock Upp Season 2 streams on Netflix.