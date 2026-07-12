Raghu Dixit admits it hurt when his 16-year age gap with wife Varijashree was criticised: ‘Never felt need to explain’
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Raghu Dixit talks about his marriage to Varijashree Venugopal, the chatter around their age gap and more.
Musician Raghu Dixit laughs and says he can go on and on in his wife, Grammy-nominated singer and flautist Varijashree Venugopal’s praise, when I ask him about her. It’ll be one year this October since he married her, and the love between them only seems to have gotten stronger. Talking to Hindustan Times, he discusses what makes their marriage tick and the chatter surrounding the 16-year age gap between them.
Raghu Dixit reveals what he loves about Varijashree Venugopal
Raghu and Varijashree married last October, and the musician remarks that married life has been surprisingly simple. “We laugh a lot, we make music, we travel, and we give each other space to be ourselves. That's something I value enormously,” he says, adding, “We understand each other's lives because we both live and breathe music, but our relationship isn't only about music. We encourage each other to grow as people.”
Raghu also can’t stop gushing as he talks about his wife, “She's an extraordinary musician, of course. But more importantly, she's an exemplary human being. I can go on and on and on in her praise (laughs).”
The age gap that sparked off chatter in a happy moment
Raghu was 50, and Varijashree was 34 when they married. They were friends since 2021 before they decided to get hitched. But more than anything, their age gap was what sparked conversation. “To be honest, we knew people would always have opinions, especially when you're in the public eye. And to be honest again, it did hurt,” admits Raghu, adding, “But then you know there's a little trick to a good, happy life – don’t take the internet too seriously. (laughs)”
The musician says that it helped that they were surrounded by love in the moment. “The people who matter were with us to celebrate. Real fans sent their love and blessings. What else could we ask for? Beyond that, honestly, we've never felt the need to explain ourselves,” he adds.
Raghu also says that getting married to Varijashree felt so natural; the criticism around them faded away. “You know, love is a peculiar thing. It sees beauty unseeable…it just happened. We were friends for a long, long time before we chose to get married. And when we did, it just felt so natural. If your decisions are based on love, mutual respect and trust, then outside noise becomes frankly quite irrelevant.”
“I now look forward to building my life with Vari. It's perhaps one of the most satisfying journeys in my life,” he rounds off.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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