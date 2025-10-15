Raghu Dixit finds love again at 50; to marry Grammy-nominated singer Varijashree Venugopal, 34, this month

Musician and frontman for the Raghu Dixit Project, Raghu Dixit, and Grammy Award-nominated singer and flautist Varijashree Venugopal are ready to make it official. Talking to Bangalore Times, Raghu, 50, confirmed that he is marrying Varijashree, 34, in a close-knit ceremony this month. Here’s what he said. Raghu Dixit and Varijashree Venugopal became friends before they decided to get married.

Raghu and Varijashree will marry later this month in a close-knit ceremony, the date and venue of which have yet to be revealed. Raghu told the publication that this new experience ‘feels grounding’, having weathered his share of personal ups and downs. “I honestly did not see this coming. I had prepared myself to be single and alone for the rest of my life, but life had other plans.”

Raghu also stated that he and Varijashree began their relationship as friends, and it slowly evolved into love. “What began as a strong friendship naturally evolved into love and companionship. We share similar interests and connect deeply. With the blessings of Varijashree’s parents, we are excited to begin this new chapter of our lives together,” said the musician.

When Raghu Dixit called Varijashree Venugopal his friend

In February this year, Raghu posted about Varijashree being nominated for a Grammy Award on Instagram. Sharing her picture and calling her a ‘friend’, he wrote, “@varijashree a truly path-blazing artist from Bengaluru, whom I am very proud to call my friend, is nominated for a Grammy in the Best Global Performance category for her featuring on @jacobcollier ‘s song ‘A Rock Somewhere’ from his album Jesse 4, which also features another awesome Indian artist @anoushkashankarofficial!”

For the uninitiated, Varijashree is an indie artist who collaborates with bands such as Charkafonics, EYM Trio, and Snarky Puppy. She is the creator of the art form Carnatic Scat Singing, which is a blend of Carnatic music and Jazz. She is the daughter of musicians HS Venugopal and TV Rama. Raghu, known for his work in Kannada cinema and for performing his unique style of music live worldwide, was married to the choreographer and dancer Mayuri Upadhya. They married in 2005 and divorced in 2019 after being separated for three years.