Iconic Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava kicks off today with star-studded line-up: Raghu Dixit, Vijay Prakash to perform

Bengaluru’s iconic cultural celebration, Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava (BGU), is all set to captivate the city once again with its 63rd edition, running from today, August 27 to September 6. A hallmark of tradition and artistic expression, the festival will unfold across two major venues - APS College Grounds and National College Grounds in Basavanagudi. Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava celebrates its 63rd edition from August 27 to September 6, featuring traditional performances and eco-friendly practices at APS College Grounds and National College Grounds.(Deepak Salvi/ANI)

ALSO READ | Viral 1948 vs 2025 photo of Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park sparks debate: ‘Is the city’s lung greener now?’

Hosted annually by Sri Vidyaranya Yuvaka Sangha, BGU is much more than a religious gathering - it’s a showcase of devotional fervor, musical richness, and a strong commitment to sustainable celebration. This year’s inauguration will begin with a vibrant Pushpa Alankara Seve and Ganapati Homam, setting a spiritual foundation for the festivities, news agency PTI reported.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru pothole crisis: DK Shivakumar inspects repair works, pushes for deadline-bound fixes

The opening night promises a blend of soul-stirring devotion and performance, with MD Pallavi presenting Bhakti Sangeetha, followed by a classical dance performance by Aayana Dance Company. The days that follow will feature a star-studded lineup, including musical icons like Raghu Dixit, Vijay Yesudas, Crazy Star Ravichandran, Vijay Prakash and Praveen Godkhindi. Devotional music lovers can look forward to performances by Lakshmi and Indu Nagaraj, Pandit Venkatesh Kumar and Soorya Gayathri.

Every evening, from 5 pm onwards, Beat Gurus, a powerful ensemble of 200 drummers, will lead the Arathi, adding a rhythmic energy to the spiritual ambiance.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru gets new 75-member Greater Bengaluru Authority to oversee city’s five corporations

Highlights this year include the all-women’s mass recital of ‘Ganesha Pancharatna’ on August 31 and themed dance productions designed to blend tradition with contemporary storytelling.

True to its eco-friendly legacy, BGU will remain a plastic-free event, using recyclable mantapas and eco-conscious Ganesha idols. The grand Ganapati Visarjane procession on September 6 will wrap up the 11-day celebration, promising to be a spectacular conclusion to one of Bengaluru’s most cherished cultural experiences, the report stated.

(With inputs from PTI)