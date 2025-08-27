Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
Bengaluru gets new 75-member Greater Bengaluru Authority to oversee city’s five corporations

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 09:55 am IST

M Maheshwar Rao will serve as Chief Commissioner. The initiative aims to streamline governance following the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024.

Bengaluru’s civic administration has officially entered a new phase. The Karnataka government on Tuesday (August 26) constituted the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), a 75-member body tasked with coordinating the work of the city’s newly formed five corporations.

The authority will be headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as its ex-officio chairman.(Unsplash)
The authority will be headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as its ex-officio chairman, news agency PTI reported.

According to the order issued under Section 9(1) of the Greater Bengaluru Administration Act, 2024 (Karnataka Act No. 36 of 2025), Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, has been named ex-officio vice-chairman.

The GBA will include Union Ministers such as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, state ministers, MPs, and MLAs from Bengaluru as ex-officio members. Mayors of the newly created corporations will also be part of the body, the PTI report further added.

Meanwhile, the government has appointed M Maheshwar Rao, former Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), as the Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, with immediate effect.

The move comes after the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, came into effect on May 15. The Act allows for the creation of up to seven city corporations to manage Bengaluru, though the government has decided to begin with five. These include:

Bengaluru West City Corporation

Bengaluru South City Corporation

Bengaluru North City Corporation

Bengaluru East City Corporation

Bengaluru Central City Corporation

Under the new law, mayors and deputy mayors will serve 30-month terms, and the Greater Bengaluru Authority will act as the central coordinating body to ensure streamlined governance across the corporations.

(With agency inputs)

