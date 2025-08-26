‘End public suffering, whatever it takes’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reacts to Bengaluru’s BBMP overhaul

Bengaluru-based entrepreneur and Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has weighed in on the Karnataka government's sweeping reforms to overhaul the city’s civic governance. Biotechnology pioneer Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw(PTI File Photo)

Responding to the decision to replace the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) with five independent corporations, Mazumdar-Shaw called for an end to the daily challenges faced by citizens.

“There should be an end to public suffering everyday. Let the beautiful city of #Bengaluru run efficiently, whatever it takes. We expect @BBMPCOMM to ensure that it serves the citizens the way it should be,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

(Also Read: Bengaluru sets new morning schedule for waste pickup. Check new timings here)

Check out her post here:

Her comments came after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), which will formally come into effect on September 2. The new structure replaces the BBMP with five separate city corporations, North, South, East, West, and Central, each headed by its own commissioner.

“This is a major shift in Bengaluru’s governance. With decentralisation, administration will come closer to the people. The five new corporations will ensure faster development and smoother lives for citizens,” Shivakumar said in a post on X, adding that all formal notifications would be issued by the end of August.

The move will impact over 85 lakh citizens spread across 712 square kilometres, including several layouts that were previously outside BBMP limits, such as those developed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and private layouts.

Each corporation will be divided into two zones, similar to the BBMP’s current structure. The state government believes this model will streamline governance and address long-standing civic issues more efficiently.

Celebrating the announcement, the ruling Congress said the new governance model brings “One Vision, One Leadership” to Bengaluru. “Greater Bengaluru Authority = Faster decisions, stronger accountability, and people-first governance,” the party said in an X post, also highlighting the plan to introduce a mayoral term of 30 months aimed at ensuring long-term focus on traffic, water, housing, and environmental challenges.

(Also Read: Bengaluru loses ₹572 crore to digital arrest scams in 18 months, 3 fall victim daily: Report)