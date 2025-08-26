Bengaluru sets new morning schedule for waste pickup. Check new timings here

In a move aimed at improving waste collection efficiency and maintaining cleanliness across Bengaluru, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) has revised the masking (attendance) hours of auto tipper vehicles operating in the city's wards. This change has been introduced to better align waste collection with the public's daily routines.(X)

According to a press release by BSWML, the new timing will come into effect from August 25, 2025, with the vehicle scanning window shifted to 5.30 am–6.30 am, instead of the current 6 am–7.30 am.

This change has been introduced to better align waste collection with the public's daily routines. By starting an hour earlier, the move is expected to help residents dispose of their waste before leaving for work and also discourage indiscriminate dumping, which often results in the creation of black spots in neighborhoods.

The BSWML has urged the public to cooperate with sanitation workers and support the revised schedule to ensure cleaner streets and better waste management across the city.

Bengaluru ranked 5th dirtiest

The timing revision comes at a critical juncture for the city, as Bengaluru was recently ranked the fifth dirtiest city in India in the over-one-million population category, according to the Swachh Survekshan 2025 survey. Known widely as India’s tech capital, the city’s deteriorating cleanliness standards have cast a shadow over the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government’s push for large-scale infrastructure development.

Other cities that joined Bengaluru on the list of dirtiest large cities include Ranchi, Chennai, Ludhiana, and Madurai. On the opposite end, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Lucknow, Raipur, and Jabalpur emerged as the top five cleanest cities.

The Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, in its press release, noted that this year’s Swachh Survekshan introduced a refined evaluation framework for metropolitan cities while simplifying criteria for smaller urban areas. The updated approach aimed to level the playing field and provide smaller cities a fair chance to compete and improve.

