New flyover loop, same traffic? Viral aerial video shows Bengaluru's Hebbal junction at peak hour

Just days after the much-hyped inauguration of the Hebbal Flyover Loop in Bengaluru, aerial footage shared has sparked a flurry of reactions online. The video has already garnered over 30,000 views on X (formerly Twitter), drawing mixed reactions from the public.(X.@sriharikaranth)

Capturing the Hebbal junction during peak hours, aerial content creator Srihari Karanth video, captioned “The Hebbal junction during peak hour after the inauguration of the new flyover!”, shows long lines of vehicles crawling through the area despite the new infrastructure.

While the new loop was projected to reduce congestion by 30 per cent, several users voiced disappointment at the apparent lack of improvement. “Nothing has changed, this is at around 11.30 am yesterday,” wrote one user, sharing a photo of heavy traffic near the loop. Another commented, “Traffic shifted to Metro Circle. Till Ganganagar Shell Petroleum station, it’s jamming.”

Some even suggested that similar video documentation be done for other notorious bottlenecks like Mekhri Circle. Others stressed that flyovers alone aren’t the solution, with one user writing, “No change, build how many flyovers or underpasses, finally, only solution is mass transport systems.”

The Hebbal Flyover Loop, a 700-metre structure built at a cost of ₹80 crore, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar just a few days ago. Shivakumar, who rode a vintage Yezdi RoadKing motorcycle over the new loop, called the project a “game changer” and said it would significantly improve commute quality at the city’s busy junction.

Strategically located at the junction connecting traffic headed to Kempegowda International Airport, northern suburbs, and key IT corridors, Hebbal has long been infamous for its gridlock. The new loop is part of a broader push by the government to ease traffic congestion across Bengaluru through upgraded infrastructure and revamped junctions.

But if the public reactions are anything to go by, it may take more than a new flyover to untangle the city’s perennial traffic mess.

