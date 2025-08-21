Bengaluru's new Hebbal flyover loop work begins, causes slow traffic towards city

Bengaluru’s notorious Hebbal traffic bottleneck is once again in the news as authorities begin construction work on a new loop at the Hebbal flyover. New Hebbal flyover loop work in progress.(X/@acpnortheasttr)

The update was shared by ACP Traffic Northeast, Pradeep, who posted on X, "New Hebbal flyover loop work started... slow traffic on Hebbal flyover towards city."

This development comes just days after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced an ambitious plan to construct a 1.5-km tunnel road from Esteem Mall to Baptist Hospital in a bid to decongest the Hebbal junction, one of the city’s most critical choke points.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating another loop of the Hebbal flyover that connects Outer Ring Road to Bellary Road, Shivakumar said, “Our government is committed to addressing the traffic congestion in the city. We have discussed the financial implications of the new 1.5-km tunnel road.”

The newly opened flyover loop has been constructed at a cost of ₹80 crore. Another loop, connecting Esteem Mall to Mekhri Circle, is currently under development and is expected to be operational by November. Once completed, the total cost of the Hebbal loop project will reach ₹300 crore.

“With the new loops, the number of lanes at Hebbal flyover has increased from two to six,” the Deputy CM added. He further confirmed that the BDA Chairman is overseeing the timely completion of the remaining loop by November.

As work begins on yet another loop, commuters have been advised to expect slow-moving traffic in the area. However, officials remain optimistic that these infrastructure upgrades will significantly improve traffic flow in the long term.

