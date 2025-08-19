Bengaluru's second Hebbal flyover loop from Esteem Mall to Mekhri Circle to open by November

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday announced plans for a new 1.5-km tunnel road from Esteem Mall to Baptist Hospital to ease congestion at the Hebbal flyover junction. The move is part of a broader effort to tackle Bengaluru’s chronic traffic woes, he said. The long-awaited infrastructure upgrade is aimed at reducing the notorious bottlenecks at the Hebbal interchange.(X/@acpnortheasttr)

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a new loop of the Hebbal flyover connecting Outer Ring Road to Bellary Road, Shivakumar said, “Our government is committed to addressing the traffic congestion in the city. We have discussed the financial implications of the new 1.5-km tunnel road.”

The newly opened loop has been constructed at a cost of ₹80 crore. Another loop, connecting Esteem Mall to Mekhri Circle, is expected to be operational by November, taking the total cost of the project to ₹300 crore.

“With the new loops, the number of lanes at Hebbal flyover has increased from two to six,” he added. “BDA Chairman has taken the responsibility to get the other loop ready by November.”

The Deputy CM also confirmed that tenders have been floated for a much larger 16.5-km tunnel road project between Hebbal and Silk Board junctions, at an estimated cost of ₹17,000 crore. “I have briefed the CM about managing traffic between Hebbal and Silk Board junctions,” he said.

Shivakumar took the opportunity to hit back at critics questioning the cost of infrastructure projects. “I am very transparent. Money is not important; work needs to be completed at any cost,” he said. “A young MP has accused me of doing projects for money, but I don't need money.”

He also criticised the previous BJP government, accusing it of inaction. “BJP hasn't done any major work during its tenure, and its leaders haven't brought any funds from the Centre,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar was seen riding a motorcycle on the newly inaugurated loop, a gesture he said was symbolic of his personal connection to the city. The ramp, which spans 700 metres, was completed in just seven months.

“Breezing through traffic at Hebbal Junction! The new Hebbal Flyover Loop, inaugurated today, will be a game-changer for people commuting via Hebbal Junction,” Shivakumar wrote on social media platform X. “A 700-metre ramp built for ₹80 crore in just 7 months will reduce traffic congestion by 30% and improve commute quality.”

