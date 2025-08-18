'Who was consulted?’: Actor Prakash Belavadi tears into Bengaluru’s tunnel road project in viral video

A video of senior actor and civic activist Prakash Belavadi sharply criticising Bengaluru’s proposed tunnel road project has gone viral, striking a chord with many citizens concerned about the city’s infrastructure priorities. In the video, Belavadi questions the very basis of the ₹ 19,000 crore underground road proposal. (X/@AapathBandhava)

In the video, Belavadi questions the very basis of the “ ₹19,000 crore” underground road proposal. “Who do you think you’re accountable to? You’ve been entrusted with the power to serve the people’s interests, not your own agenda,” he says, addressing the government.

Watch the video here:

He points to the long-delayed Pink Line of Namma Metro as an example of poor project delivery, noting that although it began in 2017, parts of it are still incomplete. “Now you’re proposing a 17.5 km tunnel and claiming you’ll finish it in two years? Do you really have the capacity?” he asks.

Belavadi also raises practical and financial concerns, questioning whether sufficient soil testing has been done and how rainwater will be managed inside the tunnel.

He warns of the dangers of breakdowns in enclosed spaces and criticises the imposition of tolls that could make commuting unaffordable. “If it costs ₹400 or ₹500 just to cross the city, who is this tunnel really for?” he says. “If you can’t go by bus, by scooter, or even by car, does that mean only car owners matter in this country?”

Calling the project elitist and unnecessary, he says the funds would be better spent finishing existing infrastructure instead of building a tunnel that benefits a small section of society.

“If you really believe this is a good idea, hold a free and open public consultation. If you ignore people again, we’ll pray, if not to the people, then to the universe, that you never come back to power,” he concludes.

The video comes at a time when the Karnataka government has approved the construction of twin underground tunnel corridors under a BOOT model. The estimated cost of the project ranges from ₹17,698 crore to ₹18,500 crore. The tunnels will run from Hebbal to Central Silk Board and from KR Puram to Mysuru Road, and will be tolled.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is expected to issue a global tender soon.

While the government argues the tunnels will reduce surface congestion, urban experts and opposition leaders have flagged concerns around safety, environmental impact, affordability, and equity.

Critics say the tunnels would serve only a fraction of Bengaluru’s population while drawing funds away from more inclusive transport systems like the metro.

