'She got it all wrong': Kannadigas slam stand-up comic Aiyyo Shraddha over ‘Mile Sur’ satire on Hindi imposition

Stand-up comedian Shraddha Jain, widely known by her online persona Aiyyo Shraddha, has found herself at the centre of an online storm after her recent satirical performance touched a nerve with many Kannadigas. The controversy erupted after she released a video from her So Mini Things series ahead of India’s 79th Independence Day,(Aiyyo Shraddha/YouTube)

The controversy erupted after she released a video from her So Mini Things series ahead of India’s 79th Independence Day, in which she reflects on national unity through the lens of the iconic patriotic song Mile Sur Mera Tumhara.

The video, meant to be a light-hearted tribute titled “A Wish for India,” opens with Shraddha crediting the 1988 national integration anthem for helping her learn several Indian languages. But as the act progresses, she mimics an imagined backlash the song might face if released today, joking about states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu resisting Hindi.

Her quip,“Why is there so much Hindi in this song?”, triggered sharp reactions online, particularly among those opposing Hindi imposition in southern states. Many felt the satire missed the mark and instead mocked those resisting linguistic dominance.

Reactions online

Kannada writer Guruprasad DN, in a post originally shared in Kannada, called the skit misplaced and urged comedians to deeply reflect on what, and whom, their satire targets. "As society gradually gains some discernment, questions must arise on various issues; the matter of what humor or satire should be directed against or about should be of utmost importance to any artist," he wrote.

“Today, Hindi imposition is a very serious issue. The central government is pursuing a policy of making Hindi dominate over other languages. This is having a detrimental impact on the lives of ordinary people,” he noted. In such times, he said, humor must serve as a critique of power, not of the people resisting it.

Watch her full video here:

Other users echoed this sentiment, saying Shraddha, who hails from Mangaluru and now lives in Bengaluru, failed to grasp the depth of Kannada linguistic pride. “As an outsider, Kannada pride is a foreign concept to you,” one post read.

Another user said, "That song was a testimony that India respects all languages and its people. But she got it wrong, indirectly attacking those who oppose the imposition of one language over others. Poisonous!"

Some, however, defended the comedian. A well-known cartoonist Satish Acharya called the piece “hilarious and intelligent,” while others urged viewers to revisit the video with a more critical lens.

(Also Read: Bengaluru’s ELCITA launches free feeder bus service to connect Yellow Line metro with Electronic City offices)