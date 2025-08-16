Watch: Indian tricolour hoisted at Seattle's iconic Space Needle on 79th Independence Day

In an iconic moment, the India Tricolour was hoisted at Seattle’s famous 605-foot-tall Space Needle, marking the 79th Independence Day of India. The Indian Tricolour was hoisted at Seattle's 605-feet-tall Space Needle, celebrating India's Independence Day on Saturday(PTI)

Consul General of India in Seattle, along with the Mayor of Seattle, Bruce Harrell, and other select dignitaries from Seattle city leadership, attended the event, news agency ANI reported.

Taking to X, Consulate General of India, Seattle, posted about the event along with a video showing India’s flag held high in the air as people gather to celebrate Independence Day.

Along with the video the Indian consulate wrote,“a historic first in Seattle! India’s tricolour soars over the Seattle skyline. Happy 79th Independence Day of India.”

The Consulate General of India, Seattle, hosted the 79th Independence Day celebrations with the official flag hoisting ceremony at the Consulate premises. Several dignitaries attended the inaugural ceremony, which featured a vibrant cultural segment, including a Bharatanatyam performance, soulful renditions of patriotic songs, and a graceful dance performance showcasing India’s diverse traditions.

Defining symbol of Seattle’s skyline, the Space Needle is one of the most famous landmarks in Seattle with an observation deck atop the tower that was built for the 1962 World’s Fair. With a height of 605 feet, it features a round observation deck which gives a 360-degree view of downtown Seattle, Mount Rainier and Puget Sound.

Meanwhile, another iconic landmark, the World Trade Centre, was also illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag, celebrating India’s Independence. In a post on X, India in New York said, “India's Independence Day was celebrated as iconic New York landmarks -- One World Trade Centre, Grand Central Terminal, Niagara Falls, and Kosciuszko Bridge -- lit up in the colours of the Indian Tricolour. A vibrant tribute to the deep bonds of friendship between India and the United States.”

The landmark displays came after the Indian Embassy in the US hosted the 79th Independence Day celebrations on 15 August, with Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra hoisting the tricolour at India House, marking the official commencement of the day's festivities.