Bengaluru’s ELCITA launches free feeder bus service to connect Yellow Line metro with Electronic City offices

With the Yellow Line Metro now operational, the Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA) has launched a free feeder bus service aimed at easing last-mile connectivity for office-goers in Bengaluru’s Electronic City. The feeder service is available Monday to Friday, between 8 am and 8 pm.

The service connects commuters from Electronics City Metro Station (EC1) and Infosys/Konappana Agrahara Metro Station (EC2) to major office campuses and business parks across E-City.

To improve commuter convenience, buses can be tracked live via the ELCITA Citizens App, allowing users to plan their trips efficiently. “Let’s make sustainable, stress-free commuting the new normal,” ELCITA said in its official announcement.

The move comes just days after Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Yellow Line, which connects RV Road to Bommasandra, began operations, significantly enhancing public transit options in the city’s southern tech corridor.

The line covers a stretch of 19.15 km, passing through 16 stations including major transit points like Jayadeva Hospital (an interchange with the Pink Line) and Bommasandra.

The Yellow Line is expected to benefit thousands of IT employees and industrial workers commuting to and from Electronic City daily. It is part of the broader Phase 2 metro expansion plan aimed at decongesting the city and encouraging a shift toward public transport.

On its first full day of service, the Yellow Line recorded 52,215 passengers. Meanwhile, the overall Namma Metro network, now including this new corridor, achieved a record total ridership of 10.48 lakh in a single day.

BMRCL anticipates that the Yellow Line will benefit more than 8 lakh commuters daily across South Bengaluru and eventually boost cumulative metro ridership to 12.5 lakh passengers per day as additional trainsets are introduced.

