Bengaluru’s ‘swanky and stylish’ new Yellow Line metro station wows commuters. See pics

Bengaluru's newly inaugurated Yellow Line of Namma Metro, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, opened to the public this week, and one station in particular has captured the city's attention. Located near Electronics City, the station stands out for its world-class architecture, clean finishes, and commuter-friendly layout.(X/@WF_Watcher)

The Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara metro station, fully funded by Infosys Foundation, has gone viral online for its sleek, modern design, with many calling it the most “swanky and stylish” metro station in the country.

Bengaluru resident and X user @WF_Watcher shared striking photos of the metro station, capturing its modern aesthetic.

Check out the photos here:

How did X users react?

Several users shared photos and videos of the station, with one calling it “absolutely brilliant” and another joking that Mumbai should be “envious.” Others praised the design as being on par with metro stations abroad, a rare exception in India, where many believe corruption and poor planning often lead to substandard public infrastructure.

Many users credited the station’s impressive quality to the involvement of the private sector, arguing that partnerships like these are the way forward. Some even suggested a hub-and-spoke model for future metro planning, with stations designed and maintained in collaboration with nearby workplaces.

Alongside all the praise, there were also earnest appeals from citizens urging fellow commuters to help maintain the station’s cleanliness and not tarnish its look by spitting or littering.“My fellow Indian brothers and sisters, please don’t spit here or throw garbage. Let’s keep it as beautiful as it is today.”

The Yellow Line is expected to significantly ease commute times for residents and tech workers traveling across South Bengaluru. On day one, footfall was steady, and the overall response, both online and on-ground, suggests this stretch could set a new standard for urban transit infrastructure in the city.

