19 km in 32 minutes? Bengaluru's Yellow Line wins praise on day 1, but frequency a concern

Bengaluru’s much-awaited Yellow Line officially opened for public service on Monday, just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it, and early commuters wasted no time sharing their first-day experiences on social media. The Yellow Line, a 19.143-km elevated corridor connecting RV Road in Jayanagar to Bommasandra via Electronic City.(X/@WF_Watcher)

The Yellow Line, a 19.143-km elevated corridor connecting RV Road in Jayanagar to Bommasandra via Electronic City, promises to be a game-changer in South Bengaluru's transit system. Despite limited frequency on Day 1, many commuters hailed the speed, comfort, and traffic-free journey.

One user, who documented the entire ride in detail, described the experience as an "absolute delight." He claimed that he completed the entire stretch in just 32 minutes, noting the arrival times at each station from RV Road at 6.30 am to Bommasandra at 7.02 am.

"Gliding above the chaos of traffic at Jayanagar, BTM, Silk Board, and Bommanahalli without a clue about the jams below," he wrote, encouraging others to try the new line.

The same user later shared the time taken between key points:

RV Road to Silk Board: 9–10 minutes

RV Road to Bommanahalli: 12 minutes

RV Road to Kudlu Gate: 16 minutes

RV Road to Singasandra: 18 minutes

Another rider echoed the sentiment, marveling at the speed, “WOW! Sure, the frequency isn’t great right now due to limited trains, but the journey time, comfort, zero pollution, and freedom from traffic jams will impress you.”

However, not all feedback was glowing. One commuter highlighted issues with train frequency. "Had to wait 30+ minutes for the second train, nowhere near BMRCL’s claimed 25-minute frequency. Already packed even in non-peak hours. Yellow Line needs more trains, urgently!"

Another said they waited for 15 minutes before opting for another mode of public transport due to the delay but planned to try the Yellow Line during their return commute.

The Yellow Line features 16 stations and connects major junctions including Ragigudda, Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Central Silk Board, Kudlu Gate, Hosa Road, and Electronic City. It's part of Bengaluru Metro's expanding Phase 2 network.

One enthusiastic commuter simply posted,"My base station for the commute: Hosa Road Station. Hurray."

Another user said, "Yellow line schedule already populated in Google maps. So do check and go so can wait time is lesser at the metro stations.

While frequency concerns remain, the inaugural day responses suggest the Yellow Line has the potential to transform commuting in southern, Bengaluru.

(Also read: ‘Bengaluru roads are breaking our backs’: Kin suffers slipped disc, author slams pothole-ridden commute)