‘Bengaluru roads are breaking our backs’: Kin suffers slipped disc, author slams pothole-ridden commute

A post by a author on social media platform X has gone viral after she slammed the appalling condition of Bengaluru’s roads, calling them not just bad infrastructure but "civic cruelty." The comment triggered a flood of reactions from across the country. (Representational Image)(HT Photo)

Sahana Singh's post, which includes a personal account of her brother-in-law suffering a slipped disc due to daily cycling on bumpy roads, has struck a chord with citizens frustrated by the city’s crumbling commute.

“The roads of Bengaluru have got to be the worst in the world, absolutely worst of the worst,” Singh wrote. “Whether I travel in autos or cars, I am holding my neck to prevent a recurrence of spondylitis.” Her brother-in-law, who cycles to work to avoid traffic jams, is now in severe pain, she added, blaming the uneven tar layering, potholes, and unscientific speed breakers.

The post ends on a sharp note, “Bengaluru’s roads aren’t taking us forward; they’re breaking our backs.”

HT.com could not independently verify the claims made by the X user.

The comment triggered a flood of reactions from across the country, some empathetic, others skeptical, and a few sarcastic.

Reactions online

One user remarked, “Recommend him to use public transport. You can't fit an elephant in a fridge. Bengaluru has 1.2 crore vehicles. How can the city cope when everyone brings an SUV to pick up 500 ml of Nandini milk?”

Another added, “Why should we let this go? Authorities must be penalised for such apathy. Maybe they should face jail time and asset seizures for every bad road.”

Some chimed in with regional rivalry. “If there were a beauty contest for worst roads, humara Gurugram would give you tough competition,” one quipped, while others nominated Pune as a close runner-up. A more extreme suggestion proposed, “The best vehicle for Bengaluru roads is a helicopter.”

However, not everyone agreed with Singh’s assessment. One user called the post “unnecessary gaslighting”, saying, “I’ve lived in Bengaluru for over 30 years. Some roads are bad, some are good, just like in every city. Yes, things need to improve, but this narrative is misleading.”

The post has sparked a fresh round of civic debate over accountability, urban planning, and the mental and physical toll of Bengaluru’s chaotic road conditions, an issue many residents feel is perennially ignored.

