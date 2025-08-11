Bengaluru Metro's yellow line opens to passengers today: Check route, timings, other details

The newly inaugurated yellow metro line will open to passengers on Monday, a day after it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Connecting the RV Road to Bommasandra with 16 stations, this metro is set to transform the way commuters travel across Bengaluru. Regular operation of the train begins on Monday, August 11, from 5 am onward. It consists of a total of 16 stations with three interchanges, including at RV Road, Jayadeva and Central Silk Board. (PTI)

Here is everything you need to know about the Namma Metro's yellow line:

Route length and stations

The newly inaugurated yellow line has a route length of over 19km, connecting the RV Road area in the south of Bengaluru to Bommasandra, which is the city’s industrial area. It consists of a total of 16 stations with three interchanges, including at RV Road, Jayadeva and Central Silk Board. While the interchange at RV will connect it to the Green line, the interchange at Jayadeva and Central Silk Board will connect it with the Pink and Blue lines to be developed in the future.

With this latest addition of the yellow line, the overall operational length of Namma Metro will reach over 96 km, making Bengaluru Metro the second largest after Delhi. It will provide connectivity to major tech hubs including Infosys, Wipro, Biocon, Tech Mahindra, and more.

Timings and fare

Three trains have been introduced initially that will run daily from 5:00 am to 11:00 pm, serving thousands of commuters travelling during that time. It will operate at an interval of every 25 minutes, which will later be increased to every 10 minutes in the future.

The fare charges will follow the general Bengaluru Metro ticket prices, which range from Rs. 10 to Rs. 90 for a one-way ticket.

Yellow line route

This metro will connect key areas of the city, including RV Road, Jayadeva, Central Silk Board, Hosa Road and Electronics City, reducing traffic congestion and connecting office areas to different parts of the city.

The key metro stations on the yellow line are:

RV Road (Interchange)

Jayadeva (Interchange)

Central Silk Board (Interchange)

Electronics City

Infosys Foundation

Huskuru Road

Delta Electronics Bommasandra

Operation and maintenance

The Bengaluru Metro is operated and maintained by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Karnataka. The yellow line was developed at an overall cost of around Rs. 7,160 crore.