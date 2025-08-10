Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line opens today: Here’s how it will change the way you travel

Bengaluru’s long-awaited Yellow Line is finally ready to roll, a 19.2-km lifeline connecting RV Road in the south to Bommasandra in the city’s industrial belt. With 16 stations, two future interchange hubs, and a terminal station linking one of the fastest-growing commuter zones, the corridor is set to change how thousands of people move across the city every day. PM Modi has landed in Bengaluru to launch this much-awaited metro line for the tech capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line today. (X/MetroRailNews)

What are the 16 stations on Yellow Line?

Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road (RV Road) – Interchange with the Green Line Ragigudda Jayadeva Hospital – Future interchange with the Pink Line BTM Layout Central Silk Board – Future interchange with the Blue Line Bommanahalli Hongasandra Kudlu Gate Singasandra Hosa Road Beratena Agrahara Electronic City Konappana Agrahara (Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara) Huskur Road Hebbagodi Bommasandra

The line’s immediate value lies in its connections. It already links to the Green Line at RV Road, allowing south Bengaluru commuters to head north or west without battling road traffic. Two more high-impact connections include Jayadeva Hospital (with the under-construction Pink Line) and Central Silk Board (future Blue Line interchange). Once these are operational, a passenger boarding anywhere on the Yellow Line will have direct, seamless access to the IT corridors, central business districts, and even the airport line.

The Bommasandra terminal is equally strategic. Sitting in the heart of an industrial cluster housing major manufacturing units, warehouses, and corporate offices, it promises to slash commute times for thousands of workers. For firms along this belt, it could ease hiring and retention by freeing employees from the daily ordeal of Hosur Road traffic.

The project has seen delays, land acquisition hurdles, shifting station designs, and pandemic slowdowns, but with the civil work largely wrapped and trial runs underway, the focus now shifts to safety clearances. If commissioning goes to plan, the Yellow Line could be operational before the year ends, marking Namma Metro’s single biggest expansion in recent years.