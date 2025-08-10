PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line today. 10 things you should know
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru's Yellow Line Metro today, connecting Electronics City to the network.
Bengaluru is set for a significant infrastructure boost today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive to inaugurate the city’s long-awaited Yellow Line Metro, a corridor that will finally connect the crucial Electronics City area to the rest of the network. The event, scheduled for 10 a.m., will also see the launch of the Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express.
Authorities have prepared extensively for the high-profile visit, with the Bengaluru traffic police issuing detailed guidelines to ensure smooth movement around the inauguration venues. Following the formal flag-off, PM Modi is expected to address residents of the city.
The Yellow Line is being hailed as a “game-changer” for Bengaluru’s southern stretch, particularly for areas where rapid residential and industrial growth has long outpaced public transport capacity. It will link residential hubs, tech parks, and manufacturing zones, potentially easing notorious congestion at choke points like Silk Board Junction.
Ten things about Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro
- Route and length – The Yellow Line runs 19.15 km from RV Road to Bommasandra, covering 16 stations.
- Major hubs covered – Key stops include Silk Board Junction, BTM Layout, Electronic City, and Bommasandra Industrial Area.
- Connectivity to IT & Industry – The line links south Bengaluru to major employers in Electronics City, including Infosys, Biocon, and TCS.
- Project cost – The corridor has been built at an estimated cost of ₹5,056.99 crore.
- Daily ridership potential – It is expected to serve nearly 8 lakh commuters every day, according to a report in PTI
- Traffic decongestion – The infamous Silk Board Junction is expected to see substantial relief in traffic flow.
- Operational timeline – Regular services will begin from August 11, with three trains initially running every 25 minutes between RV Road and Bommasandra.
- Launch date shift – Originally planned for August 15, the launch was advanced to August 10 following the Prime Minister’s insistence on an earlier completion.
- Linked expansion – The inauguration will coincide with the foundation stone laying for Phase 3 of Namma Metro, a 44.65-km expansion worth ₹15,611 crore.
- Phase 3 impact – Once complete, Phase 3 is projected to benefit around 25 lakh residents in southern Bengaluru, improving last-mile connectivity and easing urban commute pressures.
