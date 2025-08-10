PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line today. 10 things you should know

Bengaluru is set for a significant infrastructure boost today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive to inaugurate the city’s long-awaited Yellow Line Metro, a corridor that will finally connect the crucial Electronics City area to the rest of the network. The event, scheduled for 10 a.m., will also see the launch of the Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line today. (PMO)

Authorities have prepared extensively for the high-profile visit, with the Bengaluru traffic police issuing detailed guidelines to ensure smooth movement around the inauguration venues. Following the formal flag-off, PM Modi is expected to address residents of the city.

The Yellow Line is being hailed as a “game-changer” for Bengaluru’s southern stretch, particularly for areas where rapid residential and industrial growth has long outpaced public transport capacity. It will link residential hubs, tech parks, and manufacturing zones, potentially easing notorious congestion at choke points like Silk Board Junction.

Ten things about Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro